CLIO — Blake Rowe made his first hole-in-one as Corunna defeated Clio by five strokes 189-194 Monday at Clio Country Club.
Rowe’s ace came on the ninth hole. He used a 5-iron, which carried 185 yards before hitting the fringe in front of the green and rolling into the cup.
Corunna’s low scorers were Nick Crowe, with a 41, and Rowe, with a 42. Andrew Garrett shot 50 and Zane Rosser shot 56. Corunna now stands 4-2 in the Flint Metro League.
BOYS GOLF
Owosso’s Dahl medalist
OWOSSO — Owosso’s Jonathan Dahl shot a medalist round of 45, but the Trojans fell to Goodrich 195-224 Monday at Owosso Country Club.
Owosso also featured Ryan Dahl’s 58. Ethan Sigsby shot 60 and Peyton Dwyher shot 61.
Goodrich improved to 2-5-1 in the Flint Metro League while Owosso fell to 0-7.
