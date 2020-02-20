BYRON — Sarah Marvin had 23 points, 18 rebounds, four steals and four assists to lead Byron past Perry, 57-34, Wednesday.
Makayla Clement, Raegan Forgie and Becky Marvin all scored eight points for the Eagles, who improved to 16-1 with the nonconference win. Clement added four steals, four assists and four rebounds. Becky Marvin had five rebounds and Forgie had three assists.
Byron has three regular-season games remaining and is closing in on a school-record 18 wins in a season, a mark set in 1990 when the Eagles finished 18-5.
Alyssa Welsh scored 13 points for Perry (9-10), which also got 11 rebounds from Katie Kiger.
BYRON 57, PERRY 34
PERRY (9-10): Alyssa Welsh 13 points. Totals: 14 2-7 34.
BYRON (16-1): Skylar Lewis 0 0-0 0, Olivia Krejci 0 0-0 0, Haley Hooley 2 0-0 5, Olivia Passig 0 0-0 0, Allison Hooley 0 0-0 0, Rebekah Cornell 0 0-0 0, MaryAnn Montgomery 2 0-0 5, Sarah Marvin 10 2-2 23, Makayla Clement 3 0-0 8, Raegan Forgie 3 2-4 8, Becky Marvin 3 0-1 8, Makenna Clement 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 4-7 57.
Perry 6 6 11 11 — 34
Byron 18 12 15 12 — 57
3-Point Goals: Byron 5 (Hooley 1, Montgomery 1, Sarah Marvin 1, Makayla Clement 2). Perry 4. Rebounds: Byron (Sarah Marvin 18, Becky Marvin 5, Makayla Clement 4). Perry (Katie Kiger 11). Assists: Byron (Sarah Marvin 4, Makayla Clement 4, Forgie 3). Steals: Byron (Sarah Marvin 4, Makayla Clement 4).
