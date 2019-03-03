BATTLE CREEK — New Lothrop senior Tate Steinborn came within one win of a state bowling title Saturday.
Instead, Steinborn settled for runner-up honors at M-66 Bowl during the Division 4 state boys singles finals.
Napolean’ senior Collin Baldwin edged Steinborn 396-366 in a two-game state title match. Steinborn bowled games of 149 and 217. Baldwin rolled games of 247 and 149.
Steinborn qualified eighth with a pin count of 1,133 over six games (199, 181, 191, 191, 185 and 186). Baldwin qualified No. 7 at 1,142.
In the girls competition, no area bowler reached the round of 16. New Lothrop’s Samantha Bitterman placed 40th with a six-game qualifying total of 871. New Lothrop’s Anna Miller was 51st (824).
Owosso’s Trecha reaches top 16
WATERFORD — Owosso senior Thomas Trecha, seeded No. 3 after six qualifying games, reached the top 16 but then was eliminated in the first round of the step-ladder finals during the Division 2 state bowling singles finals at Century Bowl.
Trecha rolled qualifying games of 214, 246, 185, 246, 202 and 186. That 1,279 total put him in the round of 16, but 14-seed Jacob Harvey of Adrian eliminated Trecha in a two-game match, 388-359. Trecha bowled games of 168 and 191 while Harvey rolled games of 206 and 182.
Owosso’s Brendan Coffman qualified 23rd with a pin count of 1,141.
Trojan teammate Braden Triggs qualified 54th with a 967.
In the Division 2 girls singles competition, two Owosso girls competed but could not reach the round of 16. Junior Shelby Gokee finished 20th with 1,115 pins while senior Marissa Spalding finished 26th at 1,102.
Corunna’s Swatman 30th
MUSKEGON — Senior Tyler Swatman of Corunna finished 30th in the qualifying round Saturday at the Division 3 boys singles finals at Northway Lanes.
Swatman could not advance to the round of 16 while falling 47 pins away. He rolled games of 177, 145, 225, 189, 181, 147 .
Sophomore Brady Cornell of Corunna finished tied for 34th in qualifying at 1,042 pins. Chesaning’s Luke Sampson, a junior, finished 42nd (1,005) while Corunna senior Beau Morse was 51st (950).
In the girls competition, Byron sophomore Regan Kopesky was 50th (947).
