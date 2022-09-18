WEBBERVILLE — Senior Drew McGowan plays multiple positions on offense for the unbeaten Morrice football team.
At 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, he can play wide receiver, tight end and even quarterback in the shotgun formation.
That versatility was showcased Saturday as McGowan scored four touchdowns — two on pass receptions and two on runs — as he accounted for more than 100 yards as a receiver and as a runner in Morrice’s 44-16 road victory over Webberville.
“He’s one of our top players and you’ve got to get him the ball,” Morrice coach Kendall Crockett said of McGowan. “If we’re going to be successful this year, a couple of our seniors have got to step up. And some of our underclassman have to find a way to get on the field and start contributing as well. But right now, Drew is our top offensive threat.”
McGowan finished with five catches for 118 yards and two scores, adding 114 yards and two TDs on 12 rushes. From his defensive end position, he also had a fumble recovery and six tackles.
“They move me around occasionally to where I need to be,” McGowan said. “They were running their plays opposite of me … I played defensive end today, but I usually play linebacker.”
All that moving around helped Morrice improve to 4-0 overall and 4-0 in the Central Michigan 8-Man Football Conference. Webberville fell to 0-4 overall and 0-4 in the CMFC.
McGowan scored on the first play from scrimmage, hauling in a short pass to the right from quarterback Travis Farrow, breaking a tackle and completing a 55-yard TD reception to put the Orioles up 6-0 just 24 seconds in.
“We just started out with a simple cross route and see how it would go,” McGowan said. “And it went to plan. I don’t think they were really ready for us to just come out and throw.”
McGowan then scored on a 13-yard run and converted a two-point run as Morrice took a 14-0 lead with 4:04 left in the first quarter. He added a 15-yard TD reception off a Farrow pass with six seconds left in the first half and then scored on a 9-yard TD run in the third quarter.
McGowan was not a one-man wrecking crew. Farrow ran for 126 yards and two TDs and completed 5 of 11 passes for two scores and no interceptions.
Farrow said he is gaining experience at the quarterback spot with each game he plays.
“I didn’t get any action at quarterback — I played a little bit of running back last year,” Farrow said. “We’ve been able to open up the passing game a little bit. I get a few passing touchdowns every game. And I have that threat to run the ball too.”
Peyton McGowan had a team-high nine tackles for the Orioles, while Wyatt Cartier intercepted a pass in the second half.
While Saturday’s game was marred by more than 20 combined penalties, Crockett hopes his young team can continue to improve as the season goes along. A big test comes next week when Morrice, now tied atop the league with Merrill, faces 3-1 Breckenridge, which currently shares second place with Portland St. Patrick.
Morrice is coming off a 10-1 campaign and graduated several standouts, including All-Area Football Player of the Year in Wyatt Wesley.
“Our offensive line is all brand new and our backfield is all brand new,” Crockett said. “We’re replacing pretty much everything from last year. But we’re figuring stuff out week to week and the last three weeks we’ve kind of found our way on what kind of offense we can run. And next week we run into Breckenridge for our homecoming game and we’re going to find out how good we are.”
