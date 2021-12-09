DURAND — Owosso’s Jay Tuttle opened the boys basketball season Wednesday by scoring 30 points with eight 3-pointers, but Durand got the victory, 71-56.
Gabe Lynn scored 16 points, Alex Bruni scored 14 and Mason Pancheck had 11 to lead the Railroaders.
Owosso had 11 3-pointers, but shot just 9-for-22 from the free-throw line. Corbin Thompson added 12 points for Owosso.
OWOSSO SCORING: Teddy Worthington 1 0-1 2, Corbin Thompson 3 5-7 12, Justin Johnson 1 0-0 3, Weston Yoho 0 1-2 1, Andrew Lewis 2 0-0 4, Jay Tuttle 10 2-6 30, Damien Hart 1 1-2 4. Totals 18 9-22 56.
DURAND SCORING: Alex Bruni 5 4-5 14, Gabe Lynn 5 3-3 16, Carson LePage 2 1-2 6, Markell Tate 2 4-8 8, Mason Pancheck 4 2-4 11, Jaxon Smith 1 1-2 3, Evan Samson 2 2-5 6, Dylan McDonald 3 2-2 8. Totals 24 18-31 71.
