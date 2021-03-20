CHESANING — Ovid-Elsie turned back Chesaning, 46-37, Friday to wrap up second-place outright in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference standings.
Braylon Byrnes and Ava Bates both scored eight points for the Marauders, who finished the regular season 11-4 overall and completed their league slate at 6-1 behind unbeaten Byron. Evalyn Cole had six assists and four steals.
Chesaning fell to 7-5 and 3-3 marks.
Ovid-Elsie stretched a 7-5 first quarter lead to 24-14 by halftime. Chesaning cut the deficit in half with an 18-13 scoring edge in the third quarter but couldn’t catch the Marauders in the fourth.
“I was really pleased with the way Braylon Byrnes and Hailee Campbell played, especially in the first half,” O-E coach Ryan Cunningham said. “Ava Bates did a great job distributing from the interior of their zone and in general, we did a good job taking care of the ball.”
Cunningham said his team was able to contain Chesaning standout Karissa Ferry.
“Karissa Ferry was our focus defensively tonight because she does so much for that team and I thought we did a nice job on her,” said Cunningham.
Lilly Skary had 13 points for Chesaning. Meghan Florian had eight points, eight rebounds and four steals. Ferry finished with 12 rebounds and four assists.
Ovid-Elsie scoring: Kiah Longoria 2 2-4 6, Tristin Ziola 1 2-3 4, Caitlyn Walter 2 0-1 4, Braylon Byrnes 3 0-0 8, Evalyn Cole 3 0-0 6, Hailee Campbell 2 3-6 7, Madison Cunningham 1 0-0 3, Ava Bates 3 0-0 8.
Chesaning scoring: Lilly Skard 13, Allison Oakes 8, Meghan Florian 8, Karissa Ferry 4, Ava Devereaux 2, Alexia Mugute 2.
Byron 70, Montrose 35
BYRON — Byron capped a perfect 15-0 regular season and 6-0 MMAC campaign by doubling up Montrose 70-35 Friday.
The state-ranked Eagles, ranked No. 5 in Division 3, featured Becky Marvin’s 16 points, Makenna Clement’s 14 and Makayla Clement’s 13. Sarah Marvin scored 12 points.
Makayla Clement added eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals. Sarah Marvin had six rebounds and five assists
Montrose fell to 2-6 overall and 2-5 in the league.
Byron scoring: Skylar Lewis1 0-0 3, Ashley Nixon 1 0-2 2, MarryAnn Montgomery 1 0-0 2, Sarah Marvin 4 4-7 12, Makayla Clement 6 0-0 13, Becky Marvin 7 2-3 16, Makenna Clement 5 3-4 14, Abby Thomas 1 0-2 2, Reese Forgie 3 0-0 6.
New Lothrop 50, Durand 38
DURAND — New Lothrop topped Durand 50-38 in its regular season finale Friday.
Brooke Wenzlick scored 19 points with 11 steals for New Lothrop. Lily Bruff scored 11 points with three steals and Alexis Miller scored nine points with six rebounds.
Durand was led by Jordyn Lawrence, with 13 points, four assists and six rebounds, and Syd Leydig, with 12 points.
The Hornets rose to 9-3 overall and 5-2 in the MMAC. Durand slipped to 8-7 and 3-4 marks.
Durand scoring: Jordyn Lawrence 4 5-7 13, Syd Leydig 4 2-5 12, Maddie Raley 3 2-2 8, Jessica Winslow 2 1-1 5.
New Lothrop scoring: Lily Bruff 3 2-2 11, Marissa Rombach 1 0-0 2, Makayla Lienau 2 1-2 5, Brooke Wenzlick 6 6-8 19, Alexis Miller 4 0-4 9, Tatjana Clolinger 2 0-2 4.
CC-C 43, Morrice 29
MORRICE — Carson City-Crystal defeated Morrice 43-29 Friday.
The Orioles (6-4) got 12 points from Aubrey Rogers and seven points from Abi Beem.
Carson City-Crystal’s (7-10) Audrey Hessbrook scored a game-high 22 points.
Morrice scoring: Aubrey Rogers 5 0-2 12, Allison Buck 2 0-0 5, Kaylee McGowan 2 0-0 4, Abi Beem 3 0-0 7, Mallory Munro 0 1-3 1.
