PERRY — Perry went on a 15-0 run to start the fourth quarter en route to a 58-35 boys basketball win over Lansing Christian Saturday as Scott Selbig captured his first varsity coaching win at Perry.
“I’ll remember it probably forever,” Selbig said in the winning locker room.
“You know I’ve been helping out with Perry basketball for years — whether it’s the youth program or helping out (Mike) Shauver or helping out (Greg) Hebden back in the day. So it’s nice to get a win and here we are.”
Selbig succeeded Shauver this season after assisting Shauver for three seasons. Hebden coached prior to Shauver and now serves as Perry’s athletic director.
Cody Swain came off the bench to score a team-high 16 points for Perry, which improved to 1-1 overall and 1-1 in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference. The senior guard added five steals. Senior guard Gage Foster scored 14 points with five assists while Anthony Warfle and Anthony Lewis each scored eight points.
Lansing Christian, 1-3 and 0-3 in the GLAC, was topped by Benjamin Sullivan’s 12 points.
Perry led for virtually the entire way, building leads of 15-13, 29-24 and 40-32 after each of the first three quarters.
The Ramblers, who led by as many as 10 points late in the third quarter, finally erupted to pull away in the final quarter.
Selbig said he encouraged his Ramblers to stay tough defensively just prior to the start of the fourth quarter.
The P.A. was blasting the toe-tapping sounds of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline,” and it proved to be a sweet quarter for Perry.
“I told them, ‘Just keep locking down defensively, move the ball and no more three’s and attack the basket,’ ” Selbig said.
Perry slowed it down on its first possession of the fourth quarter, burning 30 seconds off the clock before Warfle scored an easy two-pointer from point-blank range.
Swain said that Perry took its time in the final quarter and it paid off.
“We went out there and we slowed everything down,” Swain said. “We were just moving way too fast. We kind of just finally figured it out. It’s only our second game of the year.”
Foster said Perry may have had a few turnovers early but the team showed some good defensive intensity.
“We practiced hard yesterday and we figured out everything we needed to do,” Foster said. “We played as a team and we did whatever it took to get the win.”
Perry got five points from Foster in the fourth quarter and four from Warfle in the final quarter.
Blake Lantis and Foster each had 3-pointers down the stretch.
Perry got five steals and three assists from Jack Lamb while Lewis had five rebounds.
Perry scoring: Gage Foster 5 3-5 14, Blake Lantis 1 0-0 3, Anthony Lewis 3 1-2 8, Cody Swain 7 2-3 16, Colton Sanderson 1 2-4 4, Jared Warfle 3 2-3 8, Kyle Ohlmer 2 0-0 5.
