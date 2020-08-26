RUSH TWP. — For the first time, a husband and wife each won Owosso Country Club championships in the same season.
Chris and Stephanie Ross captured titles this past weekend at OCC; Chris Ross won the men’s title by six shots while Stephanie Ross won the women’s championship flight by 33.
Chris Ross, who formerly played at Eastern Michigan University, shot 65-69-68-202 over three days to finish 11-under par in the gross score competition. Jerry Gunthorpe, who has played in the Michigan Amatuer multiple times, shot 66-72-70-208 to finish second.
Gunthorpe’s sons were third and fourth.
Nick Gunthorpe — a former Grand Valley State University player — shot 69-65-76-210. Nathan Gunthorpe — who played at Michigan State University — recorded 77-70-72-219.
The rest of the top 10 included Justin Ardelean (222), Frank Fear (225), Bryan Smiggen (230), Greg Worthington (231), Dennis Korkoske (232) and Jonathan Selleck (233).
In the men’s first flight, Jerry Dedic won with 76-75-150. Pat Tejkl (76-75) and Don Chambers (73-78) tied for second.
In the second flight, Denny Matznick (73-73-146) was the champion over LeRoy Lowe (73-74-147) and Roy Zambiazi (71-78-149).
In the women’s gross competition, Stephanie Ross shot 76-72-148 — 6-over par. Luanne Worthington shot 88-93-181 and Pam Kurtz recored 100-83-183.
In the women’s net, Worthington bested Ross by three shots at 5-over par. Ross was 8-over and Kurtz was third at 17-over.
