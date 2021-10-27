MARSHALL — Perry’s Ella Kloeckner ran ninth at Tuesday’s Greater Lansing Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships.
Kloeckner, a senior, clocked a time of 22 minutes, 3.44 seconds. Perry finished sixth in the girls standings with 114 points.
Stockbridge, led by first-place Rylee Tolson’s time of 18:36.62, won the meet with 42 points. Leslie was second with 45 and Lake Odessa Lakewood placed third with 87.
Teagen Hallock of Perry was 10th in 22:04.59. The freshman was followed by teammates Annabella Kue (33rd, 26:42.34) and Daphne Orth (35th, 27:46.53). Hannah Brodberg finished 38th (30:12.06).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Mergos 28th for Perry
MARSHALL — Perry’s Elliott Mergos finished 28th at Tuesday’s GLAC Championships.
Mergos finished the 3.1-mile race in 20:38.22. Olivet’s Lucas Hopkins was first in 16:35.06.
Stockbridge won the boys competition with 34 points. Olivet was second (40) and Leslie placed third (55).
Perry had no official score, as the Ramblers did not field a complete team. Tyler Hull of Perry finished 35th in 22:41.84 and Joshua Hinkley was 49th in 28:35.84.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.