OWOSSO — Corunna nosed out Owosso 94-87 in boys swimming and diving action Tuesday.
The Cavaliers (3-1) clung to an 86-81 lead entering the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, and locked up the victory by placing first. It required a come-from-behind effort by Corunna anchor leg swimmer Grant Kerry, who had to make up several yards, but did it with plenty to spare. Corunna won the race by nearly 7 seconds.
“I was about four or five seconds behind and I knew I had to make a comeback and I did that,” Kerry said. “I knew we had to win it to win the meet … With the limited meets we’ve had this season, this is the one I’ll remember.”
Corunna coach Camron Nellis said Kerry is fast, but gave credit to Ayden Henry, Jackson Reid and Caden Earl, Corunna’s first three swimmers, to keep it close.
“We needed to get either a first or a second and a third,” Corunna coach Camron Nellis said. “(Kerry) is fast and I knew all we had to do was to keep it close. They could have easily let that race get away from them.”
The Corunna foursome clocked a time of 4 minutes, 2.92 sconds. Kerry’s time was 53.49 seconds.
Owosso, which fell to 1-3, took second and third in the 400 free relay with times of 4:09.11 and 4:39.11.
Corunna placed first in nine of the 12 events, but Owosso utilized superior depth to make things interesting.
Another big boost for Corunna was when Corunna took first, second and fourth in the 100 backstroke with Reid (1:13.83), Kai Heck (1:18.90) and Cole Binger (1:29.94). Owosso’s Jacob Hall was third in 1:25.54.
Owosso, however, went 1-2-3 in the 100 breaststroke thanks to Brennan Baran (1:18.88), Evan Livingston (1:25.07) and Connor Bartlett (1:27.53).
Baran had two of the Trojans’ three victories. His 100 breaststroke triumph helped pull Owosso within five points with one event left.
“We needed to have a one or two point swing,” Owosso coach Mike Gute said. “We were so close. We swam well and we had a lot of (personal records) tonight. We always love to swim against Corunna — they are a great group of kids and parents and it’s always a great competition. They always put together a pretty good team. We have fun but we want to beat them. There’s no doubt. But this is the best team that I’ve had to swim against Corunna.”
Gute said two of his seniors, who call themselves “Team Heavy” — Hickmott and Bryan Hathaway — have worked extremely hard this season and once again turned in some great efforts in their final appearance at Owosso.
Hickmott swam second in the 200-medley relay and third in the 100 butterfly.
“I dropped 10 seconds off my PR (in the fly) and I beat Bryan Hathaway for the first time,” Hickmott said.
Hickmott swam third in 1:26.85 while Hathaway swam fourth in 1:27.54.
“It was the first time in two years he’s ever beaten me in the fly,” Hathaway said.
Hathaway said his highlight came in the 200 medley relay, when he dropped his 50-yard butterfly leg down to 33.77 seconds as Owosso was second.
“That’s the best time I’ve ever swam — especially when you get down to like the low 35 seconds it’s really hard to drop below that,” he said.
Corunna opened the meet by winning 200 medley relay thanks to Heck, Reid, Calvin Cody and Xavier Staubs clocking a time of 2:10.24. In the second event, Henry (2:08.36) and Cody (2:21.06) went 1-2 in the 200 free for Corunna. Owosso’s Tyler Sheldon was third (2:22.03).
Owosso took first and third in the in the 200 individual medley as Baran won in 2:38.49, with Reid placing second for the Cavs (2:39.60). Trojan Ryan Dahl was third (2:53.80).
In the 50 free, Kerry and Staubs went 1-2 in 24.17 and 24.76, respectively. Owosso’s Alex Binger was third in 25.87.
In diving, Trojan Charles DeWeese was first with 183.30 points. Heck was second (164.00) and Owosso’s John Kulhanek was third (91.15).
Earl won the 100 butterfly (1:15.92), but Owosso was second and third thanks to Dahl (1:20.67) and Kenny Hickmott (1:26.85). Corunna went 1-2 in the 100 free thanks to Kerry (54.12) and Staubs (57.85). Binger was third for Owosso (59.11).
Henry won the 500 free for Corunna in 5:53.86, with Sheldon placing second (7:00.14) for the Trojans. Cody placed third (7:00.90).
The 200 free relay went to Corunna with Staubs, Heck, Henry and Kerry clocking 1:43.98.
Staubs, a Cavalier senior, said the win took the work of every member of the Corunna team.
“That really was not easy,” Staubs said. “Everyone put up their best effort and I was really proud of everyone today.”’
