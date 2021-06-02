ST. CHARLES — Tyler Sager and Ty Gross combined on a five-inning no-hitter as Chesaning defeated St. Charles 13-0 Tuesday in a Division 3 pre-district baseball game.
Chesaning (17-8-1) will play host Saginaw Valley Lutheran (0-10) in a Division 3 district semifinal at 10 a.m. Saturday. Carrollton and Hemlock (26-4) play in the 12:30 p.m. semifinal.
Sager (7-1) got the win and pitched the first three innings Tuesday and allowed no runs on no hits. He struck out eight and walked one.
Gross, who made his first appearance of the season due to an injury, pitched two innings and gave up no runs and no hits. He struck out three and walked two.
Weston Powell, Nash Wendling and Nate Martin each collected two hits for Chesaning. Powell drove in two runs.
Chesaning is set to face Carrollton today for their last home game of the season.
Durand 9, Montrose 2
MONTROSE — Trenton Boisclair scattered four hits over 6 2/3 innings as Durand topped Montrose, 9-2, in a Division 3 pre-district baseball game Tuesday.
Boisclair struck out 10 and walked four.
“Trenton has been our leader all season long,” Durand coach Mike Schubart said. “It was a no-brainer having him pitch the opening game of the tournament. You never leave your strongest horse in the barn this time of year. Trenton was a horse today and I could not be more proud of his effort.”
Freshman Austin Ozarowski came on in relief to get the final out of the game. Ben Nebo had two hits, scored three times and stole two bases for Durand.
“Ben is our catalyst — he gets this team going offensively,” Schubart said. “Ben has been hitting near .500 all season.”
Boisclair’s double scored Nebo in the first inning.
William Huff added a run-scoring double in the fifth and Huff and Carter Boisclair delivered RBIs in the sixth.
The Railroaders move on to Saturday’s 10:30 a.m. Division 3 semifinal against New Lothrop (27-5).
Laingsburg 10, Bath 0
BATH — Laingsburg blanked Bath 10-0 Tuesday in a Division 3 pre-district baseball game.
Nick Woodbury struck out 14 for the Wolfpack. Laingsburg will face Ovid-Elsie Saturday in a 10 a.m. district semifinal at Bath.
The other district semifinal on Saturday will pit St. Louis (9-11-1) against Ithaca (9-2) at 11:30 a.m.
Byron tops Whitmore Lake
BYRON — Byron defeated Whitmore Lake 4-3 Tuesday.
Troy Bedell had two hits for the winning side (13-12). Tyler Hermann and Cole Staton each had one hit and one RBI.
Grayson Viener was the winning pitcher. He worked 22/3 innings and gave up one hit and one run while striking out one and walking one.
New Lothrop splits with P-W
WESTPHALIA — State-ranked teams New Lothrop and Pewamo-Westphalia split a doubleheader Tuesday in a district tune-up for both teams.
P-W (26-3), ranked No. 7 in Division 3, won the first game 7-1. No. 10 New Lothrop (27-5) won the nightcap 1-0.
Brady Birchmeier pitched a one-hit shutout for the Hornets in Game 2. Birchmeier (9-0) struck out 11 and did not walk a batter.
“Brady pitched his best game of the year,” New Lothrop coach Ben Almasy said. “P-W is the best team, by far, we have faced all year. They could go a long way in the state tournament.”
Jordan Belmar’s double in the second inning scored Avery Morse for the lone run in the nightcap. New Lothrop outhit P-W 6-1.
The Hornets stranded 11 runners in the first game. Matt Kieffer had two hits. P-W broke a scoreless tie with five runs in the third inning.
Cannon Cromwell took the pitching loss. He struck out six and walked three.
Corunna, Lake Fenton break even
CORUNNA — Hunter McCorkle led Corunna past Lake Fenton 3-1 in the first game of a regular-season doubleheader Tuesday.
McCorkle struck out one and walked one while pitching all seven innings.
Carson Socia had two hits and one RBI for Corunna (17-15, 8-14 Flint Metro). Caleb Stahr had one hit and also drove in a run. Gavin Darling tripled and singled and Cole Mieske tripled.
Lake Fenton (5-15 Flint Metro) won the nightcap 6-5, scoring three times in the top of the seventh.
Socia had three hits for Corunna. Darling and Jack Belmer each had two hits and one RBI. Cole Mieske also had two hits.
Mieske took the loss, working three innings and giving up three runs and five hits. He struck out two and walked two.
Ovid-Elsie, Ionia split
ELSIE — Brandon Zruna pitched a three-hitter over seven innings and Ovid-Elsie salvaged a doubleheader split by defeating Ionia 3-2 Tuesday.
Zruna, a senior, struck out six and walked none.
Ovid-Elsie (4-25) recorded five hits. Ian Hehrer and Kayden Leslie each had one hit and one RBI. Colin Vieth, Carson Gregory and Braxton Stenger also hit safely.
Ionia defeated Ovid-Elsie 10-0 in the first game. The Marauders were limited to four hits by Hehrer, Dylan Carman, Jacob Tomasek and Stenger.
Hehrer took the loss, working four innings and giving up six runs — three earned — on seven hits. He struck out four and walked two.
