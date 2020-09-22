BYRON — A 2-1 shootout win over North Branch highlighted Byron’s title-winning 3-0 performance at Saturday’s Byron Soccer Invitational.
Scoring for the Eagles in the shootout were Matthew Williams, Mason Stark, Nick Hormann, Ben Anibal and Justin Frye. Frye made one save during the shootout, while Billy Bailey made two saves in regulation play.
It was 1-1 at the end of regulation with Williams scoring in the second half to forge the 1-1 tie.
The Eagles also defeated Otisville LakeVille 1-0 and Chesaning 6-0. Anibal scored unassisted in the second half against LakeVille. James Miller and Williams scored twice vs. Chesaning.
LakeVille finished 2-1, while North Branch went 1-2 and Chesaning 0-3. The Indians also suffered 2-1 losses to LakeVille and North Branch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.