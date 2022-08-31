OWOSSO — It’s been a decade since an Owosso varsity football team had a winning season.
There’s a mentality of change at the school.
Ron Tyner, a 2003 graduate of Grand Ledge who has 11 years of collegiate coaching experience — primarily as an offensive line coach — has taken over the head coaching reigns this fall and is determined to change a losing culture into a winning one through sound, fundamental football.
“We’re going to be very technically sound,” Tyner said. “Well-coached, fundamentally tough, hard-nosed, great finishers. That’s what we’re going to be. I don’t know if we’re going to be bigger than people, but I know we’re going to be tough and really, really technically sound and detailed.”
Tyner succeeds Devin Pringle, who compiled a 7-36 record over the past five seasons before stepping down in January.
Owosso, which will likely dress 35 or 36 players when it opens the season at Wyoming Kelloggsville, fared 3-6 last fall and 1-4 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division. The Trojans return 16 starters.
Owosso hasn’t had a winning record since going 7-4 in 2012 under the late coach Tom Harkema. In the last nine seasons, the Trojans are just 9-70, including three straight winless seasons from 2015-18 and four one-win seasons. The three wins last season was Owosso’s best effort since 2012.
Tyner will not predict how many games his team will win in 2022, but said he is determined to have his team competing as hard as it can on every snap.
“I am not a guy who puts wins and losses on things,” Tyner said. “I told them that when I entered. Anybody that guarantees wins and losses is kind of full of it. This is what I would tell you. Our goal, our coaches goal, is to see our guys go out and truly compete. I want to see them go out and do things the right way, all the little details. If we win, it’s great. If we lose and do it the right way, we can grow from that.”
That said, Tyner realizes the obvious.
“These kids are sick of losing,” Tyner said.
Named Owosso’s new coach in late February, Tyner moved to Owosso with his family in 2018. Employed as a car sales specialist at Young-Chevrolet-Cadillac in Owosso, his last coaching stint was at Concordia University in Chicago from 2016-18 as a run coordinator and offensive line coach.
A four-year offensive lineman at Grand Ledge, Tyner’s first coaching job came at Elmhurst College in Elmhurst, Illinois from 2008 to 2012. He worked first as a running backs coach and later moved to tackles and tight ends. He later became the run-game coordinator and later offensive line coach.
Tyner became the offensive line coach at Bryant University, a Division 1 college in Smithfield, Rhode Island, from 2013-14. He then moved to coach offensive line for one year at Ave Maria University in southwest Florida.
Tyner has installed a multiple pro-style offense, which emphasizes a mix between the pass and the run — a stark contrast to the Wing-T offense Owosso ran under Pringle. The Trojans will switch from a 4-3 defense to a 3-5.
“One running back, two tight ends and two receivers,” Tyner said. ” e’re trying to stress balance. Everyone thinks I’m an offensive line guy, so I want to run the ball and that’s not true. I want to be as balanced as possible, blending the run with the pass.”
That’s music to the ears of senior quarterback Hugh Doyle, who said he did not get much chance of showcasing his passing ability last season.
“We have this thing called the forward pass that we’re actually going to use,” Doyle said. “I’m very excited to use that.”
Last year, Doyle said he typically got to pass the ball only six or seven times a game. Tyner said Doyle has a strong arm and he’ll be able to use it much more in 2022.
“He’s everything you can ask for in a quarterback,” Tyner said. “You just don’t highlight those abilities when you’re playing in a Wing-T offense — where now we are more of a pro-style offense. He’s got a strong arm and he’s a really, really great leader. Kids love him. I think our guys want to play for him. I mean, they’ll give everything they’ve got for that kid.”
Tyner said key receivers for the Trojans will include senior Justin Johnson and juniors Caleb Fields and Daniel Wittum.
“Johnson is a returning senior for us and he’s done a nice job out there and gotten better and better,” Tyner said. “Fields is going to be a junior and I think he’s got a chance to compete. Daniel Wittum is a junior and we had put him at tight end and he did a great job, but we were looking at him and we said, ‘holy cow, he just makes dynamic play after dynamic play.’ I think he has a chance to be something special.”
Hoyt Patrick, a sophomore, could be a key running back for the Trojans. Guard Alex Krawczyk will anchor the offensive line at guard.
“Alex is going to be a very tough player for us,” Tyner said. “He’s a two-way player, a great leader and hard worker and a great finisher. He’s got a great attitude and it’s guys like him who has really helped make the transition go smoothly.”
Krawczyk, 5-10 and 245, will also start at defensive end. He said he’s looking forward to the upcoming season and has noticed a much better team attitude heading into 2022.
“As soon as we ended last season, I think everybody was excited because we knew change was coming,” Krawczyk said. “It’s completely different, we’re a lot more accountable. There’s a lot more discipline. Like last year, we could have 14 guys in the weight room and this year we’ve been averaging 37 to 40 guys every day. So it’s been a complete change and I’m very excited for this year.”
Patrick will also line up at middle linebacker and had more than 30 tackles a year ago.
Another key defensive player will likely be senior Isaac Williams at nose tackle.
“If you’re going to have a good 3-5 defense, you’ve got to have a nose that’s a dude and Isaac is a player,” Tyner said. “He creates havoc for us at practice and pretty much on a daily basis. I think he’s going to be a big difference maker for us. He’s 5-10 and 225 and this is his second year on the varsity.”
The coach said that the secondary spots are yet to be determined.
Owosso will keep the winged helmet design similar to the University of Michigan, but just for one more year. If Tyner had his way, the winged helmet would have been replaced this season with a blue helmet with the Owosso logo on it, but it was too late to change.
“I’m getting rid of them as soon as I can,” he said. “We’ll have blue helmets and it’ll say ‘Owosso’ on it … and we’re going to be a football program to give our community something to be proud of.”
Tyner said he and his staff are trying to give his players more than what they have gotten in the past. He said aggressive fundraising efforts have helped the program obtain improved cameras for filming practices, along with better equipment such as girdles, upgraded shoulder pads and guardian caps for players to wear over their helmets for safety during practices.
He said that Owosso already has one of the best weight rooms in the state to help his players get stronger.
