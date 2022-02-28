MOUNT PLEASANT — The New Lothrop boys bowling team placed first at Friday’s Division 4 team regional tournament hosted by Riverwood Resort.
The Hornets totaled 3,795 pins, winning handily over second-place St. Charles (3,639) and third-place Portland St. Patrick (3,613).
The top three teams at regionals earn automatic qualifying distinction for the state team bowling finals.
On Saturday, New Lothrop senior Rafael Woods won the individual regional title thanks to his 1,326-pin total. Woods highlighted his performance with games of 243, 233, 228 and 222. Woods also qualified for the upcoming state singles finals. Teammate Cole Bradshaw finished one spot away from qualifying for states. He was 11th with a 1,056 total.
Byron’s Jaxon Small finished 15th at regionals with a 1,036 total.
Owosso’s Caswell a state qualifier
BAY CITY — Owosso freshman Camden Caswell qualified for the state individual finals in Division 2 thanks to a 10th-place regional finish Saturday.
Caswell locked up the final qualifying spot by totaling 1,294 pins. He was one pin better than 11th-place finisher Troy Delvaux of Escanaba. Caswell highlighted his six-game performance with a 277 game at Monitor Lanes in Bay City.
Chesaning’s Moore state-bound
ESSEXVILLE — Zander Moore of Chesaning finished ninth at Saturday’s Division 3 boys individual regional to qualify for the state finals.
Moore, a junior, finished with 1,026 pins. He had high games of 207 and 199.
GIRLS BOWLING
Byron’s Slackta, New Lothrop’s Dilts qualify
MOUNT PLEASANT — Byron’s Julia Slackta and New Lothrop’s Isabella Dilts each qualified for the upcoming individual state finals with top 10 finishes at Saturday’s Division 4 individual regionals in Mount Pleasant.
Slackta finished fifth with a 908 total. Her best game was a 186. Dilts finished ninth with an 859 total. Her top game was a 179.
Just missing out on a state-qualiying berth was New Lothrop’s Racheal Black, who tied for 11th with an 835.
O-E’s Schultz, Corunna’s Rodman qualify
ESSEXVILLE — Two area girls bowlers finished in the top 10 at the Division 3 regionals at Alert Lanes Saturday to qualify for the individual state finals.
Gracie Schultz of Ovid-Elsie, a junior, finished eighth with 1,030 pins during her six-game series. Schultz’s best games were a 224 and a 201.
Emily Rodman, a junior at Corunna, finished 10th to lock up the final qualifying spot. Rodman, nine pins better than 11th-place finisher Della Ancel of Carrollton, totaled 996 pins. Her best games were a 191 and a 179.
