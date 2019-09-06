OWOSSO — Ortonville Brandon prevailed in three of four singles flights en route to a 5-3 victory over Owosso Thursday.
Andrew Mofield recorded the lone singles victory for the Trojans in the No. 4 slot — his very first varsity singles match — coming from behind to defeat the Blackhawks’ Adam Cox 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Owosso’s Anna Salisbury and Addie Kregger won at No. 2 doubles, downing the Blackhawks’ Peter Stewart and Vince Spencer 6-4, 6-4.
Carter Kline and Rory Grinnell were also victorious for the Trojans at No. 4 doubles, defeating Nathan Federow and Joey Nichols 6-4, 6-4.
Nouvel defeats O-E, 8-0
SAGINAW — Nouvel Catholic Central blanked Ovid-Elsie 8-0 in non-conference tennis action Wednesday.
The Marauders, now 0-2, pushed Nouvel to three sets at No. 3 singles. However Luke Lebourdais outlasted Greg Rademacher 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.
Nouvel won by default at No. 4 doubles and won the remaining matches in straight sets.
