MORRICE — Emma Valentine had nine kills and Morrice swept Burton Bentley 25-18, 27-25, 25-13 Tuesday.
Zora Brewer recorded seven aces with 10 digs and Abi Beem had 15 assists with six aces for Morrice. Aubrey Rogers added three kills, while Kaylee McGowan had three blocks.
Makenzie Doerner had eight digs for the Orioles.
Perry 3, Olivet 1
PERRY — Paige Bigelow finished with seven digs, six kills, five aces and two blocks to lead Perry past Olivet, 25-20, 25-11, 24-26, 25-23 Tuesday.
The Ramblers (3-1 Greater Lansing Athletic Conference) got five kills and eight digs from Kallei Brown.
Bailey Flick had 11 digs and three aces and seven assists. Flick and Lorraine Tharnish each had four kills.
