HOWELL — Emme Lantis shot a medalist round of 38 at Hunters Ridge Golf Course and Durand improved its dual-meet girls golf record to 6-0 Tuesday.
The Railroaders totaled 202, besting three other schools in the second Mid-Michigan Activities Conference jamboree of the season. Byron, second at 226, and Chesaning, third at 244, both stand 3-3 in league action while Webberville finished fourth at 536.
Durand also featured the personal-best rounds of Hannah Johnson, carding a 52, and Olivia Holek, posting a 55.
Byron’s MaryAnn Montgomery fired a team-low 50. Chesaning was led by Taylor Gross with a 53.
Elfring leads Laingsburg
PERRY — Laingsburg golfer Grace Elfring shot 51 to place fourth individually during Tuesday’s quad meet at Glenbrier in Perry.
Lakewood was first with 197, while Laingsburg was second at 223. Olivet finished third at 230 and Perry was fourth at 253.
Jardan Shank of Lakewood shot a medalist round of 45. Also in the top 10 were Laingsburg’s Ellie Thelen, with a 55, and Olivia Sivak, with a 56.
MMAC Jamboree No. 2
at Hunters Ridge Golf Course, Howell
Team standings: 1. Durand 202; 2. Byron 226; 3. Chesaning 244; 4. Webberville, 536.
Medalist: Emme Lantis, Durand, 38.
DURAND (202): Lantis 38, Hannah Johnson 52, Olivia Holek 55, Maddie Raley 57.
BYRON (226): MaryAnn Montgomery 50, Paige Fondren 56, Jana L’Esperance 58, Regan Kopesky 62.
CHESANING (244): Taylor Gross 53, Maggie Gross 58, Gabi Scholtz 65, Katelin Farrar 68.
at Glenbrier GC, Perry
Team standings: 1. Lakewood 197; 2. Laingsburg 223; 3. Olivet 230; 4. Perry 253.
Medalist: Jardan Shank, Lakewood, 51.
LAINGSBURG (223): Grace Elfring, 51; Ellie Thelen, 55; Olivia Sivak, 56.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.