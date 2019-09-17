BYRON — Matthew Williams scored twice in the first half as Byron blanked Perry 3-0 Monday.

Nathan Webster scored in the second half for the Eagles. Billy Bailey made four saves in goal.

Hunter Helka, Jonathan Magee and Alessio Nieuwenhuizen all had assists for Byron.

BYRON 3, PERRY 0

Perry                 0    0    —    0

Byron                2    1    —    3

SCORING SUMMARY

First half

BY: Matthew Williams (Hunter Helka), 22nd minute.

BY: Williams (Jonathan Magee), 32nd minute.

Second Half

BY: Nathan Webster (Alessio Nieuwenhiuzen), 72nd minute.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Goaltending: Byron (Billy Bailey 4 saves).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.