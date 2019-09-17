BYRON — Matthew Williams scored twice in the first half as Byron blanked Perry 3-0 Monday.
Nathan Webster scored in the second half for the Eagles. Billy Bailey made four saves in goal.
Hunter Helka, Jonathan Magee and Alessio Nieuwenhuizen all had assists for Byron.
BYRON 3, PERRY 0
Perry 0 0 — 0
Byron 2 1 — 3
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
BY: Matthew Williams (Hunter Helka), 22nd minute.
BY: Williams (Jonathan Magee), 32nd minute.
Second Half
BY: Nathan Webster (Alessio Nieuwenhiuzen), 72nd minute.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Goaltending: Byron (Billy Bailey 4 saves).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.