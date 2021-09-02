In the last three years, I haven’t exactly been competitive, except to go on streaks for a few weeks and make things interesting. My highest-ever result was third place two years ago. Otherwise, it’s been pretty dismal.
The key in this competition, I’ve learned, is high school picks. Historically, my college and spread picks have been relatively good. But my high school picks have tanked, costing me any chance of winning the competition.
After COVID-19 hit and we had less staff, myself and Greyson Steele pitched in to help Jerome Murphy cover more high school sports. So, I should have a bit more insight into the high school scene this season.
Can New Lothrop defend their title? Can Morrice make another deep playoff run? I have no idea, but it’s going to fun to watch and cover.
It’s also another Michigan football season, which I once again have a season press pass for. I have to admit that it doesn’t look like the Wolverines will be contenders this year, but stranger things have happened.
Good luck to all the local teams. Let’s get it.
Owosso at Charlotte
The Trojans came out in Week 1 and put up some points, routing Wyoming Kelloggsville 49-28. That’s one more point than they scored all last season. So, things are looking up for Owosso. Charlotte also won its opener, squeezing by Olivet 49-40. This one could be high scoring. If the Trojans were playing at home, this pick would be different. Rolling with Charlotte.
Hemlock at Corunna
The Huskies got their season started with a 33-8 pasting of Breckenridge. The Cavaliers were competitive in their game last week, dropping a 22-13 contest to Fowlerville. Sorry, Cavs. Hemlock looks too strong.
Mt. Morris at Chesaning
The Panthers throttled Bath in their opener, 36-12, and travel to Chesaning tonight before a huge game next week against New Lothrop. The Indians came from behind to beat Bridgeport 20-18. Look for Chesaning to get another close win in this one.
Ovid-Elsie at Durand
The Marauders dropped a heartbreaker to Portland last week 21-14, giving up a touchdown with less than a minute left. Durand coasted against Imlay City, winning 42-14. This is a tough one. Ovid-Elsie hung with Portland, who was a legitimate threat to win a state title last year. The Railroaders looked good in their opener, too. Coin flip; I’m going with Durand.
Pewamo-Westphalia at Laingsburg
The Pirates were forced to forfeit a playoff game last season due to COVID-19 exposure. Make no mistake, they were on a collision course with eventual state champion New Lothrop. You know what you’re facing when you play P-W. Laingsburg looked good in their opener, and sophomore QB Ty Randall can play. The Wolfpack might keep this one close … for a while. Have to go with the Pirates.
Burton Bendle at Perry
Bendle earned a win over Brown City last week, 26-12. The Ramblers lost to Laingsburg 27-9. Bendle, probably by a lot.
New Lothrop at LakeVille
You can’t say the Hornets duck anyone. They dropped a tough road opener at Jackson Lumen Christi 27-14. Otisville LakeVille got housed by Vassar 78-0 in its opening game. Look for the Hornets to get back on track — by a lot.
Mayville at Morrice
The Orioles put 64 points up in their Week 1 win, including 44 points in less than 15 minutes. I’ll take Morrice here in what could be a high-scoring affair.
Montrose at Byron
The Rams topped Everest Collegiate 40-28, while Byron put up only seven points in a lopsided loss to Michigan Lutheran Seminary. I did the season preview for the Eagles, and I really like the confidence of head coach Jim Carlisle and his team. However … Montrose wins this one.
Western Michigan at Michigan (-17.5)
I honestly have no idea what to expect from the Wolverines this season. But I will say that any success they have will be dependent upon quarterback, offensive line, and defensive secondary play. In any universe, Michigan should cover the spread against the Broncos.
Michigan State at Northwestern (-5.5)
A tricky 9 p.m. Friday game time equals a loss for little brother. Wildcats cover. Seriously, I cannot name one player on the Spartans’ roster.
