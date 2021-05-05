BYRON — The 13th annual Byron Masonic Lodge No. 80 golf outing will take place May 15 at Willowbrook Golf Course.
The format is a four-person scramble with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The $60 fee per person includes greens fees, cart and lunch and dinner.
First place will be awarded $120 and second $50.
There will also be a putting contest, 50/50 raffle, mulligans and skins. Individual prizes will be given to longest drive and closest to the pin.
For information, contact Larry Judson at (810) 252-3024 or email him at theteacher67@yahoo.com. You may also contact Patrick Finnegan at (989) 627-9177 or pjfinnegan51@gmail.com.
Proceeds benefit Masonic charities.
