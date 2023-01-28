LESLIE — Nine podium finishes, highlighted by Parker Noonan’s weight-class title at 144 pounds, staked New Lothrop to a co-championship at Leslie Saturday.

The Hornets shared first-place with Thornapple Kellogg in the 10-team Todd Stern Blackhawk Invitational as each scored 159 points. Martin was third (152) with Manchester fourth (149) and St. Louis fifth (147). Perry finished 12th with 57 points.

