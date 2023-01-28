LESLIE — Nine podium finishes, highlighted by Parker Noonan’s weight-class title at 144 pounds, staked New Lothrop to a co-championship at Leslie Saturday.
The Hornets shared first-place with Thornapple Kellogg in the 10-team Todd Stern Blackhawk Invitational as each scored 159 points. Martin was third (152) with Manchester fourth (149) and St. Louis fifth (147). Perry finished 12th with 57 points.
Noonan (22-8) pinned Alex Miller of Homer in 5:11 in the finals.
Placing second for the Hornets were Colton Symons (175) and Grayson Orr (285).
Orr lost a 6-5 decision to No. 1 ranked Eathan Westfall of Reading, who improved to 31-0. Orr now stands 24-2 as a senior.
Symons dropped a 7-4 decision to JR Hildebrand of Martin.
Finishing third for New Lothrop Caleb Sharp (138), Dominic Casciano (150) and Joe Torres (190) and taking fourth were Blake Wendling (106) and Dalton Birchmeier (132). Hunter Wolf finished sixth at 113.
Perry’s Cameron Doody finished second at 215 pounds. He lost by pin to Donivon Dangerfield of Rading in 1:59.
Perry’s Jackson Porter was third at 120 while teammate Josh Nance took fifth at 150.
Laingsburg places four first
LAKE ODESSA — Laingsburg wrestled to a second-place team finish at Saturday’s 14-school Lakewood Invitational.
The Wolfpack, getting weight-class championships from Aden Baynes (138), Seth Sivak (165), Mikey Brooks (190) and Carter Schlaack (285), scored 136 points in the team standings. Lakewood was first with 146.
Baynes improved to 33-1 as a senior. He downed Cole Riedel of St. Johns 3-1 in the finals.
Sivak, 29-5 as a junior, posted a 31-second pin over Nathan Clute of Ionia in the finals.
Brooks, a 26-1 senior, won in 41 seconds over Bryan Aguilera of Lakewood.
Schlaack, 25-9 and another senior, posted a 9-7 decision win over Tyler Frick of Wyoming.
Placing fourth for the Wolfpack were Ethan Schneeberger (106), Kyle Boettcher (150) and Caleb Boetccher (175).
Durand’s Darrin Alward takes top spot at Grass Lake
GRASS LAKE — Darrin Alward of Durand remained unbeaten and placed first at 165 pounds Saturday at the Grass Lake Invitational.
Alward improved his senior record to 31-0 with a 1:22 pin of Martre Pearson of Jefferson.
The Railroaders got third-place finishes from Ty Fielder (138) and Drew Alward (144). Placing fourth was Gaven Brewer (132) and taking fifth were Ethan Hawkins (106) and Cameron Bacchus (120). Durand’s Andrew Kesson was sixth (126).
Durand finished sixth out of 22 teams with 125 points. Jefferson won the team title with 262 with New Boston Huron finished second (217) and Troy taking third (160).
Chesaning’s Everett second
SHEPHERD — Quinton Everett of Chesaning finished second at 113 pounds Saturday at the Shepherd John Harris Invitational.
The Indians placed 11th in the 23-school field with 67 points. Owosso was 14th with 47 and Byron was 23rd with three.
Taking third for Chesaning were Lane Miller (175) and Dakota Obuchowski (120).
Owosso’s Owen Ott placed fifth (120).
The Trojans got sixth-place efforts from Taylor Lange (150), Tyler Dewley (175) and Zach Rye (190).
