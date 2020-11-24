ALL-AREA GIRLS GOLF: Lantis named first Golfer of the Year Headline

DURAND — Record-setting senior Emme Lantis of Durand has been selected the 2020 Argus-Press All-Area Girls Golfer of the Year.
Lantis placed fourth at the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 4 state finals Oct. 17 at Forest Akers West in East Lansing. Lantis shot 80 — six behind state champion Kamryn Shannon of Michigan Center.
It was her second straight All-State performance. Lantis placed eighth at the 2019 D-4 Finals.
The Argus-Press awarded a girls Golfer of the Year for the first time this fall with seven area schools sponsoring the sport at the varsity level.
“It was always a goal of mine to be in the top five,” Lantis said. “I was just fourth place by one stroke. The girl in third place shot a 79. It was just a great experience overall on a course I really liked and know well.”
She led Durand to a fifth-place team finish at the state finals. Lantis also broke her own 18-hole school record this season with a 72 at Dutch Hollow Golf Course in Durand as the Railroaders shot a school-record 359, winning the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference Tournament.
Lantis’ round included a an eagle.
“It wasn’t the best weather — it was rainy and cold,” Lantis said. “I was just playing with people I really liked and enjoyed. It just made the moment special and everything. I didn’t think about score.”
Lantis said her eagle — the third or fourth of her life — was set up by a long shot off the 11th tee.
“I played it out really well and for my second shot, I was just right on and then one-putted it,” Lantis said.
Lantis completed the record-setting round with a par on the 18th hole, cementing her third MMAC individual championship. She shot a then-school-record 74 at Hunter’s Ridge just a few days before that.
“I was definitely struggling (that day) and I told myself, ‘I need to start playing my game,’ and I came back with a birdie, an eagle then par, birdie.”
Lantis was the Division 4 regional runner-up. She holds the school’s nine-hole record of 37 and averaged a 40.8 over nine holes and 79 for 18. Lantis aslo won the Dick’s Sporting Goods Invitational for the second straight year.
Durand head coach Cecil Cole said Lantis has worked extremely hard honing her game.
“I have seen her on the course from daylight to dark many times,” he said. “She also has an extremely positive attitude that rubs off on everyone.”
Lantis said her biggest highlight was her continued improvement. She said she has benefited from some great golf teachers.
“Chad Kurmel, my swing coach, and coach Cecil Cole, my high school coach, and he’s made high school so much fun and definitely always wanted me to make me do my best, and was never upset or mad,” she said. “And the team was great.”
Lantis will study business at Palm Beach Atlantic in West Palm Beach, Florida, in addition to playing women’s golf.
2020 Argus-Press
All-Area
Girls Golf Team
Player of the Year
Emme Lantis, Durand
The senior finished fourth at the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 4 state finals, shooting 80 at Forest Akers West in East Lansing. Lantis also broke her own school record several times. She is a three-time MMAC individual champion, a two-time Dicks Sporting Goods champion and two-time All-Stater. She holds Durand’s 18-hole and nine-hole school record (37) and finished as a regional runner-up in 2020.
First Team
MaryAnn Montgomery, Byron
Montgomery, a senior, averaged 47.24 over nine holes this season. She placed 29th at the Division 4 state finals with a 96 at Forest Akers West in East Lansing. She made a school-record three state finals appearances. Montgomery was a first-team All-MMAC golfer — placing fourth at the conference tournament with a 95. She finished 11th at the Division 4 regionals with a 100 round.
Jana L’Esperance, Byron
The junior averaged 47.81 over nine holes this season. She placed 34th at the Division 4 state finals with a 97. L’Esperance finished seventh at the Division 4 regionals with a 97 and was a first-teamer in the MMAC, finishing third at the conference tournament with a 92.
Grace Elfring, Laingsburg
Elfring, who placed first individually in the Greater Lansing Athletic Conference, boasted a nine-hole average of 48.5. She was 15th at the Division 4 regionals with a 104 and missed qualifying for the state finals by five strokes.
Madison Raley, Durand
The senior posted a nine-hole average of 48.9. Raley placed 50th at the Division 4 state finals with a 101 at Forest Akers West. The MMAC first-teamer finished 10th at the D-4 regionals with a 99. She placed fifth at the MMAC Conference Tournament.
Kennedy Pawloski, Durand
Pawloski’s nine-hole average was a 49.2 this season. The MMAC first-teamer shot a personal-best 88 round for second-place honors at the MMAC Tournament. The senior placed 20th at the Division 4 regionals and finished 65th at the Division 4 state finals with a 104.
Second Team
Ellie Feldpausch, Owosso
Feldpausch finished as a first-team all-Flint Metro League golfer. The junior averaged 51.6 over nine holes. She placed 30th at the Division 3 regionals with a 115. She was a medalist in four matches this season and was Owosso’s low scorer in all of the team’s matches in 2020.
Jackie Mattison, Perry
The Rambler junior averaged 53.5 over nine holes this season. The GLAC second-teamer placed 26th at the Division 4 regionals with a 113. Her low nine hole round was 52 and her low 18-hole round was 101 this season.
Olivia Holek, Durand
The second-teamer in the MMAC averaged 53.7 over nine holes this season. She placed 65th at the Division 4 state finals with a 104. Holek placed 16th at the regionals with a 99.
KellyAnn Rodriguez, Chesaning
The sophomore averaged 54 over nine holes and shot a season-low nine-hole score of 50. Rodriguez placed 22nd at the Division 4 regionals with a 109.
Lila Carlson, Durand
The senior finished 25th at the Division 4 regionals with a 116 at Hunters Ridge in Howell. She placed 105th at the Division 4 state finals. Carlson averaged a 58 over nine holes.
Honorable Mention
Brooklyn Durand, Byron
Jillian Bagwell, Owosso
Kennedy Peplinski, Owosso
Alyse Rowley, Laingsburg
Zoey Curtis, Byron
Sydne Owens, Corunna
