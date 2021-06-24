FLINT — Caleb Stahr of Corunna High School was named Most Valuable Player of Monday’s Mott Bruin Classic All-Star Game at Whaley Park in Flint.
Stahr went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs in the game, which ended in an 8-8, nine-inning tie.
The game featured some of the top senior high school baseball players in the area.
With his team down 8-7 in the ninth, Stahr hit a double to score the game-tying run.
The game also featured Corunna senior Porter Zeeman and New Lothrop seniors Cam Orr and Matt Kieffer. Orr had two RBIs in the contest.
Stahr, Zeeman and Orr were selected to play in the Flint-Saginaw/Bay City All-Star game at Dow Diamond in Midland at 6 p.m. July 1.
