CORUNNA — Ben Jacobs was third at last year’s state cross country meet at Michigan International Speedway.
The Corunna senior minces no words when talking about what his goals are come Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the Division 2 boys race.
“I’m going to walk to the line with every intention of producing a champion from Corunna and the team champion from Corunna,” Jacobs said. “And I believe that.”
Jacobs said he’ll have to beat two tough opponents if he plans on winning an individual state title. Otsego’s Alex Comerford has a season-best time of 14 minutes, 59 seconds this fall, while James Gedris from Grosse Ile has clocked 15:11.3. Jacobs’ best time this season is a 15:34.7 effort that came at the Greater Flint Cross Country Championships Oct. 6.
A year ago at MIS, senior Shuaib Aljabaly of Coldwater ran first in 15 minutes, 12.2 seconds, with juniors Comerford (15:24.7) and (Jacobs 15:35.9) running second and third, respectively.
“I think it’s going to be one of three guys,” Jacobs said. “Three people in the state have established themselves as the guys. If anything, I’m the underdog out of those three.”
The Corunna boys ran to their fifth straight regional championship Saturday at Delta College, locking up the top three places and four of the top five. While the Cavaliers are good, they are not the favorite to win the Division 2 team title. Coach Bryan Heid, however, said that doesn’t mean his team won’t finish first.
“There are two teams that are running very well right now, Chelsea and Fremont,” Heid said. “And if you go off how everyone has run previously, we’re a close third. They have run better races up until now. But I believe we’re still getting better, and so I believe we’re capable of running with them.”
The Chelsea boys won the Division 2 title last season with 96 points. Corunna was second (110) and Lansing Catholic was third (165). Corunna won the Division 2 championship in 2016.
Jacobs believes the Cavaliers are capable of placing first if things fall the right way.
“I’ve known since the summer that this was a special group,” he said. “And I believe that we can win on Saturday.”
Corunna senior Charlie Bruckman won the regional individual title last week by running a career-best 16:18.19. Jacobs was second in 16:18.43 and Cavalier junior Evan Roka was third in a career-best 16:22.49. Corunna senior Carter Lovejoy was fifth in a career-best 16:33.9. Cavalier sophomore Mason Warner ran 16th in a career-best 17:04.2.
The Cavaliers scored 27 points and easily eclipsed runner-up Flint Powers (81).
Bruckman said the state meet will be exciting.
“I definitely think we’re going to have a shot,” Bruckman said. “It’s going to be a very special day and so there’s no reason why we can’t have a very special outcome.”
Owosso will be represented by two runners in the Division 2 boys race. Junior Mason Collard ran a career-best 16:39.4 for sixth at regionals. The performance was 20 seconds faster than Collard’s previous best a week earlier at the Shiawassee County Championships.
Owosso junior Jorden Sowash also qualified for the state finals, running 11th in 16:50.9.
In the girls Division 2 race, Corunna will send three runners, along with Owosso’s Mirranda Libbey.
Sophomore Evie Wright of Corunna was a regional runner-up in 19:00.12. Teammates Lilly Evans, a sophomore, ran third in 19:15.42, and Katelyn Feldpausch ran sixth in 19:38.40.
Wright will try to better last year’s 62nd finish at the state finals. Feldpausch will be running at MIS for the third time; she placed 164th last year.
On Tuesday, Heid went over the MIS course with his runners.
“We went through the course and kind of envisioned what everything looked like since we’ve run it before and start getting that mental image so that we don’t have to think as much on Saturday,” Feldpausch said. “Our biggest goal is just to be the best as we can be.”
Heid said he believes all three of his state-qualifying girls can be all-staters — by finishing in the top 30.
“The weather is supposed to be fantastic,” Heid said. “Somewhere around 45-50 degrees and maybe 5-to 8-mile an hour winds, and sun. It will be like perfect.”
Libbey — eighth at regionals in 19:50.09 — will also be running for the time time at MIS. She missed qualifying for the state finals last season.
Here is a look at Saturday’s state finals races, with runners listed with their season-best times:
Division 4 boys, 9:30 a.m.
Local individuals: Caleb Rivers, Morrice, So.
Notes: Rivers is coming off an eighth place finish at the Division 4 regionals at Vandercook Lake. He finished in 17:41.4.
Division 3 boys, 10:10 a.m.
Local teams: Byron, third at regionals (Elisha Huggins, Jr., season-best, 18:27.0; Valentino Paris, So., 18:40.6; Hubert Ash, Jr., 18:20; McKoy Scribner, Sr., 17:34.7; Andrew Daniels, Jr., 19:17.0)
Local individuals: Carson Hersch, New Lothrop, So., 16:41.4; Ryan O’Neill, Perry, Jr.; 16:55.1; Weston Kvalevog, Ovid-Elsie, Sr., 16:57.1.
Notes: Hersch finished seventh at last week’s regional at St. Johns while clocking a school-record 16:41.4 — topping his career-best by nearly 25 seconds. O’Neill was eighth and Kvalevog 11th. Byron, third at the regionals last week in Waterford, is hoping for a top 20 finish, according to coach Olivia Lake-Lofiego. “We’d love for the boys team to finish in the top 20.” Caro is the favorite to win the team title, Lake-Lofiego said.
Division 4 girls, 10:50 a.m.
Local individuals: Hayley Lademann, Morrice, Jr.
Notes: Lademann ran 15th while turning a season-best time of 21:51.1 at the regionals.
Division 3 girls, 11:30 a.m.
Local teams: Byron, first at regionals (Allissa Ash, Jr., season-best 19:55.0; Olivia Krejci, Jr., 19:58.0; Hunter Luke, Jr., 19:15.0; Emily Williams, Jr., 21:05; Kaitlyn Hankins, Jr., 22:05).
Local individuals: Grace O’Neill, Perry, Fr., season-best 19:50.8; Clara Krupp, New Lothrop, Fr., 19:43.0; Emme Koutz, Ovid-Elsie, Jr., 19:46.3; Julia Skaryd, Chesaning, Jr, 20:19.8.
Notes: O’Neill was fifth at last week’s regionals, while Krupp, another freshman, was sixth at the regionals in 19:51.2, while Koutz ran seventh in 19:52.7. Skaryd finished 14th in 20:38.7. The Byron girls, coming off a first-place regional finish, has the potential to finish in the top 10, according to coach Olivia Lake-Lofiego. “We would love the girls to crack in the top 10,” Lake-Lofiego said. “The favorite girls team is the returning 2017 state champs from Hart.”
Division 2 boys, 1:30 p.m.
Local teams: Corunna, first at regionals (Ben Jacobs, Sr, season-best 15:34.7; Charlie Bruckman, Sr., 16:18.2; Evan Roka, Jr., 16:22.5; Carter Lovejoy, Sr., 16:33.9; Mason Warner, So., 17:04.2).
Local individuals: Mason Collard, Owosso, Jr., 16:39.4; Jorden Sowash, Owosso, Jr., 16:08.6.
Division 2 girls, 2:50 p.m.
Local individuals: Evie Wright, Corunna, So., 18:59.5; Lilly Evans, Corunna, So., 19:10.8; Katelyn Feldpausch, Corunna, Sr., 19:19.3; Mirranda Libbey, Owosso, Sr., 19:50.1.
