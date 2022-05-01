MORRICE — Morrice softball coach Gene Munro says that Abi Beem is like having another coach on the field.
Beem, a senior shortstop/pitcher who is batting .466 for the Orioles, has led the team to a 6-2 overall record including a 2-0 mark in the Genesee Area Conference Blue Division.
The Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week has proven to be an extremely versatile player in her four-year varsity career, according to Munro.
“She has played every position for me except first base and right field,” Munro said. “She catches and she’s really good at second base, shortstop and third base. As a sophomore, she started a lot in centerfield. She can play everywhere which obviously makes our team better and she’s basically a third coach, between me and (assistant) DeeDee (Brunet).”
Beem is also a solid pitcher as evidenced by her no-hitter over three innings this season during a 17-0 mercy-rule victory over Webberville. She struck out three and did not walk a batter. In that 17-2, 17-0 sweep, Beem had two hits and drove in four runs.
“Webberville was probably one of our best games so far,” Beem said. “The only other ones that were memorable was playing in the wind that was blowing us over in the field. But I think Webberville, the skill level, was our best game.”
Beem crafted a 6-2 won-loss record in the circle a year ago.
As a pitcher, Beem said she just tries to maintain a positive attitude.
“Zora Brewer is our main pitcher and then I’m the back up,” Beem said. “I think my mentality for pitching has really improved as in if someone hits it, just let it roll off and you start new with a new batter.”
Beem said she loves playing anywhere where needed but shortstop is her favorite.
“You get a lot of action there,” Beem said. “I’ve had a lot of experience everywhere. Usually in high school, I’ve played pitcher and then infield somewhere. Through summer rec leagues, I was pitcher, catcher, anywhere on the field.”
But she’s also known for her offensive abilities.
Beem batted .544 last year with 37 hits, 27 RBIs and two home runs. Beem, who bats No. 3 in the line-up, has very good power, said Munro.
“What a lot of people don’t know about Abi is her power,” Munro said. “She ranks right up there, I would say she’s third all-time in home runs behind Averi (Munro) and Taylor Hewitt at Morrice for homers. In batting practice, out of a bucket of balls, she’ll hit 10 over the fence. Other than Averi and Taylor Hewitt, I’d say the next kid I’ve had that can hit with that kind of power is Abi.”
The senior does agree.
“I would consider myself a power hitter,” Beem said.
Morrice won the Genesee Area Conference Blue Division title last season. The Orioles posted a 19-7 record a year ago.
She said she still believes her best softball is in front of her this season.
“I mean, it’s still the beginning of the season, so I’m still warming up but I think towards the end, I’ll be getting better,” Beem said. “I would like to beat my stats from last year but I’m more focused just getting on base than anything else.”
Beem said her biggest goal is to lead the Orioles to a district championship this season.
“My main goal this year is to get districts,” Beem said. “Because we’ve had it stolen from underneath us the past couple of years and that’s one that I’d like to end my career with … Last year, we lost to Dansville just by a couple of runs. and then the year before we lost to Potterville by one run.”
Beem said the season outlook is bright for Morrice.
“I think that we have a lot of potential,” Beem said. “I think that we can win districts.”
Beem was a starting guard on the Morrice girls basketball team and captured Argus-Press Second Team All-Area honors. She played both the shooting guard and point guard positions, averaging 8.9 points, 4.6 steals, 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
The team finished 12-5 overall and 5-0 in the GAC Blue Division.
“I would have to say the highlight was winning the league and playing Webberville again in the districts, that was a lot of fun,” Beem said. “We won that (62-13).”
Beem also was an all-league setter on the Morrice volleyball team, leading the team in assists.
But softball is her favorite sport, she said.
Beem plans to attend Lansing Community College.
“I’m doing the fifth year program at LCC,” Beem said. “I haven’t quite decided what my major will be but I’m going to be focusing on engineering or the STEM field.”
