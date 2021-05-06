DURAND — Durand senior Elijah Beland shot a 4-over 36 and Durand defeated Chesaning 190-215 Wednesday at Dutch Hollow Golf Course.
Beland carded a 40 on Dutch Hollow’s front nine. Freshman Kyle Stroub shot a career-low 47 and junior teammate Jacob Johnson also shot 47 for Durand. Senior Devin Freier added a 56.
Chesaning featured the 44 of Jaden James. Addison James shot 55, while Cohen Distelrath and Josh Lange each carded 58.
“I’m happy with a team score of under 200,” Durand coach Dave Inman said. “Elijah bounced back from a higher round on Friday. Happy for Kyle Stroub that he shot his career low in an MMAC match. A couple of other guys were higher than normal, so he picked us up there. If we can get four guys under 50 consistently, we will have improved. Chesaning’s Jaden James is one of the league’s best golfers and showed it today. Elijah Beland always enjoys the challenge of taking on the opponent’s No. 1 golfer.”
Corunna 197, Flint Kearsley 237
CORUNNA — Andrew Garrett shot a team-low 45 and Corunna defeated Flint Kearsley 197-237 Wednesday at Corunna Hills.
The Cavaliers, now 4-3 in the Flint Metro League, were also supported by Nick Crowe’s 49, Blake Rowe’s 50 and Zane Rosser’s 53. The Hornets fell to 1-7 in league play.
O-E sixth at Hidden Oaks
ST. LOUIS — Ovid-Elsie finished sixth out of 12 teams Monday during the St. Louis Tournament at Hidden Oaks.
The Marauders, led by Tyler Bancroft’s 87, shot a 393 total. Freeland was first with 331.
Ovid-Elsie’s Adam Barton shot 90 while Dylan Carman carded a 106. Noah Fahey shot 110.
