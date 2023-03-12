OWOSSO — Ted “The Sports Guy” Fattal has been a prolific local radio sports broadcasting fixture since 1985.
That’s 38 consecutive years of covering high school sporting events live including weekly football and basketball events.
But Fattal has recently announced that he plans to step down from being a full-time voice over the airways at the conclusion of this high school sports year. He said he wants to spend more time with his family. He, however, is far giving up the mike “cold turkey.”
“The plan is I will continue as part time WJSZ Sports Director and coordinate the broadcast teams and also be a fill in if needed,” Fattal said. “I will sit in on special games such as Owosso vs Corunna and special playoff games as third mike.”
Added Fattal, “I moved to a part time position at my real job to spend more time with my wife, Lana and the every Friday night commitment on doing games has just become tougher and tougher. We would like to travel more in retirement and also see more of our family including two granddaughters in Royal Oak, and two granddaughters in the Washington DC area.”
But Fattal will still be around and occasionally do some games after this season.
“I will continue with “3 Point Podcast” which recently hit 250 episodes as we are able to each be remote and do it from home and it has really grown in popularity with the 3 generation viewpoints and debates we have,” Fattal said. “Me, the 66 year old baby boomer, Millennial Matt Burns of ESPN and the Gen Z takes from my nephew Jerod Fattal of Bally Sports Detroit. We are looking to include future special “Facebook Live” broadcasts down the road.”
Fattal will be behind the microphone tonight for the boys Division 3 regional basketball semifinal between Laingsburg (23-0) vs. Jonesville (19-5). Fattal will be doing the play-by-play announcing for Z92.5-FM “The Castle,” along with color commentator Joe Smith. The live broadcast begins at 5:30 p.m.
Fattal has a bucket-load of sports memories during his nearly four decade run behind the mike.
“There were a lot of exciting memorable games including a 5 overtime Corunna basketball game my first year,” Fattal recounted. “In football early on Corunna played St Johns and were down 4 scores when the lights went out at the CHS Field. After about a 30-45 minute break the lights came back on and the Cavaliers fought back to win.”
Another highlight, said Fattal, came in 1997 when coach Tom Harkema’s football Trojans rallied to beat the Cavaliers, 30-27, at Nick Annese Athletic Field.
“The first-ever Owosso vs Corunna football game was a classic as the Trojans roared back from 10 points down in the final 90 seconds for the win. I have had the chance to broadcast approximately 25 state championships but probably my number one game was the wild 1998 Chesaning football championship game at the Silverdome the Indians won 41-38 over Belding. It was a wild game and Ryan Brady now the SVSU head coach helped lead the Indians to the win. It was one of six championship games the radio station carried that weekend.”
Another highlight for Fattal was describing the play-by-play action in the 2003 Class B state semifinals.
Corunna, then coached by Fattal’s brother, John Fattal, came within two wins of winning a state title.
Unbeaten Grand Rapids South Christian turned back the Cavaliers, 81-57, but it was still a thrill for Fattal.
“Another highlight was Corunna’s 2003 basketball run to The Breslin as my brother John coached the Cavaliers and two of my nephews Johnny and Josh were ball boys on the team,” said Fattal. “Johnny is now a successful coach at Freeland High School.”
Yet another great memory, noted Fattal, was broadcasting Owosso’s 2021 state title-winning softball game, 8-5 over Marysville at Michigan State University.
He and the station covered several other Trojan post-season games during the run.
“The most recent highlight was being able to broadcast the Owosso Trojans 2021 softball championship run on 3 Point Podcast,” noted Fattal.
He remembers how he got started in broadcasting local sports.
“The Corunna play-by-play man Russ Seigel took a second shift job and had to give up the mic,” Fattal said. “Denny Hrcka, who was the long time voice of Owosso on the radio, suggested to WOAP owner Merrill Walker I might be worth a shot. My first game was to be Corunna at Alma on January 26, 1985. It was not the best to say the least. I thought it would be easy but it wasn’t. My delivery was very monotone and I would look down at my sheet for a name and the next play was going the other way. Somehow, I made it through and luckily they had me back and game two showed some improvement and I’ve been able to hold on to the gig almost four decades.”
Along the way, Fattal has seen many great athletes and interviewed many college and professional standouts.
“In basketball, I remember Kelvin Torbert and Flint Northwestern played Owosso in a district game,” Fattal said. “He was the nation’s number one recruit at the time and went on to play at MSU and professionally overseas. We also carried the Laingsburg vs Flint Beecher basketball state championship a number of years ago and Beecher was led by Monte Morris who went on to play at Iowa State and is currently in the NBA. As the Sports Director I had many opportunities to interview athletes from Owosso’s own Brad Van Pelt who was my first celebrity interview to Bo Schembechler to my favorite Tiger of all time Al Kaline and many others.”
Fattal said that he has been influenced by some great sports broadcasters over the years. And he’s had plenty of support from local luminaries.
“There were a lot I admired but the two I really looked up to were Ernie Harwell and Bob Ufer. Ernie was the voice of summer in my childhood and one of the best ever. I was fortunate to get to know him on a personal level and he’ll forever be my voicemail greeting. Eufer is the reason I became a big Wolverine football fan and his broadcasting style was a big influence on mine. Station Management including Merrill Walker, Russel Balch, Bill Constine, Mike Gaylord and Rod Krol have been really supportive in my radio career.”
Fattal said he owes a great debt of gratitude to the partners he has worked with over the years.
“I’ve been really lucky to have great partners including my good friend Chris McMillan who worked with me for over 20 years before passing away from ALS. Bill Janego was fun to work with and helped me start my sports media company SportsNet Michigan in the late 90’s. It has been awesome broadcasting for over two decades with my brother-in-law Joe Smith who does a great job on basketball. Bart “The Bartman” Matthews has been my color guy in football for the last 10 years and was my Sports Forum co-host for many years. I’m looking forward to listening to and helping mentor our newest addition to the Z92.5 Sports Posse’ Casey Smith who is a teacher and coach at the Corunna Middle School.”
Fattal estimates that he’s worked close to 1,500 games, which includes football, girls and boys basketball, soccer, softball and baseball, along with more than 1,000 sports forums — call-in shows — after the games.
Fattal earned 11 varsity letters at Corunna High School.
He still holds the school football record for most interceptions in a season for the Cavaliers.
