MT. MORRIS TWP. — Caitlyn Walter poured in 24 points and Ovid-Elsie’s girls basketball team improved to 5-0 Friday with a 65-40 win over Mt. Morris.
Walter added four rebounds and three assists for the Marauders (2-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference). Kiah Longoria had 10 points and four steals.
“We expect to get everyone’s best shot, night in and night out, so to come away with a conference road win against a much improved Mt. Morris team is a win in many ways,” O-E coach Ryan Cunningham said.
O-E SCORING: Rylee Lewis 3 0-0 8, Kaylee Hall 4 0-0 9, Izzy Loynes 1 0-0 2, Kiah Longoria 5 0-0 10, Caitlyn Walter 9 2-2 24, Evalyn Cole 4 0-2 8, Hailee Campbell 1 0-0 2, Ava Bates 0 2-4 2. Totals 27 4-9 65.
MT. MORRIS TOTALS: 15 8-15 40.
Durand 39, LakeVille 21
OTISVILLE — Jessica Winslow had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds as Durand broke free from Otisville LakeVille in the second half for an 18-point victory Friday.
Jordyn Lawrence had 13 points for the Railroaders (4-1, 2-0 MMAC) and Jade Garske added 14 rebounds. Sydney Leydig had six points and five steals.
The game was tied at 14 at halftime, but Durand limited the Falcons to just one point in the fourth quarter. Larissa Gibson scored 14 of LakeVille’s 21 points.
DURAND SCORING: Sydney Leydig 1 4-8 6, Samantha Leydig 0 0-1 1, Jordyn Lawrence 5 1-2 13, Izzy Konesny 0 2-2 2, Jade Garske 0 1-2 1, Rilee Remington 2 1-5 7, Jessica Winslow 5 0-0 10. Totals 13 9-20 39.
LAKEVILLE SCORING: Larissa Gibson 5 2-6 14. Totals 8 3-12 21.
Owosso 65, Brandon 47
OWOSSO — Kendall Anderson scored 17 points with 12 rebounds Friday to help Owosso get back to .500 with a 65-47 win over Ortonville Brandon.
Anderson added six steals for Owosso (2-2, 1-1 Flint Metro Stars). Skotti Ball-Duley had her second straight 20-point game with a game-high 22 points. Peyton Spicer chipped in eight points and 11 rebounds.
The game was tied at 25 at halftime, but the Trojans outscored the Blackhawks 40-17 in the second half.
OWOSSO SCORING: Kendall Anderson 17 points, Skotti Ball-Duley 22, Peyton Spicer 8, Sawyer Ball-Duley 8, Lexi Hemker, 6, Reese Thayer 2, Lily Usher 2.
Chesaning 54, Montrose 37
MONTROSE — Kennedy McAlpine scored 15 points with five rebounds and three steals to lift Chesaning past Montrose Friday.
The Indians improved to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the MMAC.
Ava Devereaux added 13 points with seven rebounds and three steals for Chesaning. Lilly Skaryd scored 12 points with eight rebounds and three steals.
Avery Butcher had three steals and three assists for the Indians. Montrose fell to 4-2 and 1-2 in the MMAC.
CHESANING SCORING: Kennedy McAlpine 15 points, Ava Devereaux 13, Lilly Skaryd 12, Charley Mahan 5, Avery Butcher 4, Alexia Mugute 3, Hannah Oakes 2.
Morrice 54, Webberville 12
MORRICE — Aubrey Rogers scored 17 points with seven steals and seven rebounds as Morrice cruised past Webberville 54-12 Friday.
The Orioles improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the Genesee Area Conference Blue Division.
Abi Beem added 14 points with nine steals for Morrice.
MORRICE SCORING: Makenzie Doerner 2 2-6 4, Kaylee McGowan 1 2-2 4, Abi Beem 6 0-0 14, Sydney Wyzga 1 0-0 2, Savannah Miles 2 1-3 5, Mallory Munro 2 2-4 6, Aubrey Rogers 6 3-4 17. Totals 20 10-19 54.
WEBBERVILLE SCORING: Ryleigh Nelson 1 1-2 4. Totals 2 7-11 12.
New Lothrop 57, Byron 17
NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop defeated Byron 57-17 Friday to improve to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the MMAC.
The Eagles (2-3, 1-2 MMAC) were led by Haylee Schott’s six points and Reese Forgie’s five points. Forgie cleared seven rebounds while Schott had five boards. Jordan Huhn added three steals.
No information on New Lothrop’s stat leaders came in before presstime.
BYRON SCORING: Joey Seigle 1 0-0 2, Hailee Lang 0 0-0 0, Kierra Conlen 1 0-0 2, Ashley Nixon 0 2-4 2, Mya Foster 0 0-0 0, Reese Forgie 3 1-2 5, Haylee Schott 3 0-1 6, Jordan Huhn 0 0-2 0. Totals 7 3-9 17.
NEW LOTHROP TOTALS: 22 4-6 57.
Bath 28, Laingsburg 14
BATH — Bath turned back Laingsburg 28-14 in a low-scoring Central Michigan Athletic Conference contest Friday, according to the MHSAA website.
No other information was received at press-time by The Argus-Press.
