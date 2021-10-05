MT. PLEASANT — KellyAnn Rodriguez of Chesaning finished 19th at Monday’s Division 4 regional at Mount Pleasant Country Club.
Chesaning finished eighth out of 13 teams with a 541 total. Rodriguez, a junior, shot an 18-hole round of 112. Senior teammate Brenna Kroska was the next-lowest Chesaning golfer with a 133.
Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart was first in the team standings with a 411. Shepherd was second (421) and Central Montcalm was third (439). The top three teams qualified for the upcoming state meet, as well as the top three individuals not on state-qualifying teams.
Qualifying as individuals were Tori Shark of Pinconning (83), Josie Schrot of St. Louis (96) and Mara Pomerville of Clare (104).
