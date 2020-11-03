BATH — Laingsburg downed Potterville in four sets Monday to open the Division 3 district volleyball tournament at Bath.
The Wolfpack advanced to Wednesday’s semifinals against Perry at 5 p.m.
In the other quarterfinal Monday, Dansville beat Byron in four sets, 25-16, 12-25, 25-22, 25-16. Byron’s season ended with a 16-7-2 record.
Dansville will play Bath Wednesday.
Maddie Davis had 14 kills and Pearl Schmidt had 25 assists for Byron. Schmidt added 11 digs and Makenna Clement had three blocks.
Webberville defeats Morrice
LANSING — Webberville ousted Morrice from the Division 4 district tournament in four sets Monday, 20-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-22.
Emma Valentine led the Orioles (11-4) with seven kills. Abi Beem had 15 assists and Ally Colthorp added 14 digs.
Katelyn Allen had four aces and Kaylee McGowan had two blocks.
Ionia defeats O-E
BELDING — Ionia advanced to Wednesday’s Division 2 district semifinals with a three-set sweep of Ovid-Elsie.
No further details were reported.
Ionia will play Alma in the district semifinals. Shepherd and Central Montcalm face off in the other semifinal.
Powers takes down Durand
ORTONVILLE — Durand fell in three sets Monday to Flint Powers in a Division 2 district quarterfinal at Ortonville Brandon.
No details were reported. Powers will play Lake Fenton in Wednesday’s semifinals, with Brandon and Goodrich facing off in the other matchup.
