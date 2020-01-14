LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg’s boys basketball team defeated Bath 75-63 Monday night to remain undefeated at home.
The Hawes brothers once again were Laingsburg’s (5-1, 3-1 Central Michigan Athletic Conference) top scorers. Zach Hawes scored for 26 points with three steals, and Gabe Hawes had 19 points and eight assists.
Sam Omen led Bath with 14 points.
