BYRON — The combination of a new head coach taking the reins about a month before the start of the season and a team returning zero starters on the offensive and defensive lines is not often a recipe for success in high school football.

Byron (0-1) learned this the hard way Thursday night, dropping its season opener 56-0 to visiting Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary at Eagle Stadium. Seminary (1-0) crushed the Eagles in the season opener for the second straight year, blowing out Byron 48-7 last season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.