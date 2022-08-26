BYRON — The combination of a new head coach taking the reins about a month before the start of the season and a team returning zero starters on the offensive and defensive lines is not often a recipe for success in high school football.
Byron (0-1) learned this the hard way Thursday night, dropping its season opener 56-0 to visiting Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary at Eagle Stadium. Seminary (1-0) crushed the Eagles in the season opener for the second straight year, blowing out Byron 48-7 last season.
Byron head coach Matt Wilcox, who took over as the program’s head man after Jim Carlisle exited the program in July, preached patience postgame.
“It’s going to take some time to get the guys some reps together and get the outcome that we’re looking for. We’re looking for the senior leadership to step up and help out, and put it on the coaches to get these kids coached up. We can get better and learn from this,” Wilcox said.
The task won’t get any easier for the Eagles, who host Mid-Michigan Activities Conference foe Ovid-Elsie next week. O-E was one of three MMAC co-champions in 2021, although the Marauders (0-1) dropped their season opener 36-8 Thursday to Portland.
Wilcox said he hopes to see improvement moving forward, beginning this week during practice.
“I need to see that what we do on Friday, Monday and Tuesday before we come out next Thursday against (Ovid-Elsie),” he said.
The Eagles appear to have an abundance of room to improve. The Cardinals racked up 327 rushing yards and 367 total yards on the night and were dominant in all phases of the game, holding Byron to 102 total yards — just 20 in the second half.
Byron’s misfortunes started early. A sliding interception from MLS’ Will Eubank set the Cardinals up in plus territory, and Byron could not capitalize on an opportunity to get off the field on fourth down. Cardinals’ quarterback Evan Wakefield hit Carson Koehler on a slant over the middle, who broke a tackle and scored from 40 yards out.
Byron’s defense again blew a prime chance to get a stop on Michigan Lutheran Seminary’s next drive when Ryan Dabe turned a pitch into a 50-yard gain on third-and-15. On the next play, Wakefield scored on a 30-yard quarterback keeper to extend the Cardinal lead to 14-0 with 3:15 remaining in the first quarter.
Wakefield was a thorn in the Eagles’ side all night on quarterback keepers, accumulating 139 rushing yards on eight carries with four touchdowns on the ground and five total.
Byron’s deepest drive of the game saw it threaten points in the final minute of the first half. Trailing 28-0, the Eagles got the ball after a fourth down stop from senior Reece Arndt and moved the ball to the Cardinals’ 32-yard line when Arndt came down with a spectacular 27-yard catch. The drive stalled when three deep passes fell incomplete and Byron quarterback Nathan Erdman was sacked on the half’s final play.
The second half was not much prettier for Byron.
The Cardinals took advantage of short fields twice after a long kickoff return and a botched Byron punt to push the lead to 42-0 and force a running clock. For the icing on the cake, the Cardinal defense turned a promising Eagle drive into a pick six when Koehler intercepted a wobbly pass, dodged a tackle and scampered 60 yards for the score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.