OWOSSO — Owosso was hoping to improve its offense this season. After one game, it’s so far, so good.
The Trojans totaled 460 yards (356 rushing and 104 passing) and pounded Wyoming Kelloggsville 49-28 in a nonconference season-opener Thursday at Willman Field.
Owosso scored more points against Kelloggsville than it did in seven games last season (48).
Tyler Dewley rushed for 141 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries for the Trojans. Cody Fields rushed for 93 yards and one score. Fields also caught a 24-yard TD reception.
Owosso quarterback Hugh Doyle completed 5 of 7 passes for 104 yards and two TDs in his first varsity start. He threw scoring passes to Fields and Chrisaun Bates, who caught a 50-yard touchdown.
Owosso’s Damien Hart intercepted two passes and also racked up six tackles.
Both teams were coming off 1-6 seasons a year ago. The Trojans were originally scheduled to start the season on the road, but construction at Wyoming Kelloggsville forced a venue change.
JLC 27, New Lothrop 14
JACKSON — Jackson Lumen Christi turned back defending Division 7 state champion New Lothrop 27-14 Thursday in a matchup of football powerhouses.
New Lothrop quarterback Jack Kulhanek completed 11 of 15 passes for two touchdowns and 174 yards. Kulhanek fired a 23-yard scoring pass to Hayden Andres with 2:11 left in the second quarter and a 70-yarder to Rafael Woods with 8:40 left in the third quarter.
Lumen Christi took a 14-7 lead into halftime. Ralph Golden returned a blocked field goal attempt by New Lothrop 70 yards for a score. He added a 17-yard scoring catch with 11 seconds left in the half.
The Titans also got a 25-yard scoring run by Derrick Walker early in the second half and Teddy Ahlers’ 1-yard TD run.
New Lothrop led in total yardage, 206-196, and in passing yardage, 174-63.
The Hornets’ Ian Crump had four catches for 48 yards. Woods had three grabs for 90 yards. Andres had two catches for 23 yards.
Lumen Christi outrushed New Lothrop, 133-32. Garret Mangino and Kulhanek each rushed for 14 yards for the Hornets.
Nick Barnette and Colton Symons had eight tackles apiece for New Lothrop. Grayson Orr added seven stops and Brady Gross had six.
Durand 42, Imlay City 14
IMLAY CITY — Two years ago, a coin flip between Durand and Imlay City put the Railroaders in the playoffs.
The Railroaders put the hurt on the Spartans again Thursday, this time with a 42-14 season-opening drubbing.
Durand rolled up 478 yards in offense, 299 rushing and 179 passing.
Austin Kelley completed five of nine passes for 179 yards and two TDs. He also rushed for 62 yards and one score.
Durand’s Charlie Rawlins ran for 74 yards and one TD on eight carries. Gabe Lynn ran for 42 yards and one score; he also had three catches for another 70 yards and a touchdown. Bryce Benford ran for 58 yards and Darrin Alward rushed for 41 yards and one TD.
Durand middle linebacker Wyatt Campbell had 11 tackles. Evan Samson had seven stops, including a sack. Benford recorded two sacks and Ryan Tolene and Logan Goul each had one fumble recovery. Tyler Cesar forced a fumble.
Chesaning 20, Bridgeport 18
CHESANING — Chesaning bounced back from a 12-0 halftime deficit to beat Bridgeport 20-18 in its season opener Thursday.
Tyler Sager rushed for 75 yards and one TD. Reese Greenfelder returned an interception for a touchdown and also had two catches for 19 yards. Brayden Florian rushed for 66 yards and one TD.
Chesaning’s defense featured Conner Qualls with 15 tackles, Vito Maniaci with 11 and Eli Escamilla with six. Greenfelder added five tackles.
Portland 21, Ovid-Elsie 14
ELSIE — Portland broke a 14-14 deadlock in the final minute, holding off Ovid-Elsie 21-14 Thursday.
Trent Meyers caught a 35-yard pass from Haden Getchell with 57 seconds left to put the Red Raiders ahead.
“It was really a hard-fought game,” Ovid-Elsie coach Travis Long said. “Our boys played really well and I thought we responded well tonight to a lot of adversity. Jacob Tomasek was probably the star of the game for us.”
Tomasek returned the opening kick-off 80 yards for a TD for O-E. He also had seven tackles. Clay Wittenberg also had seven tackles.
Eddy Evans rushed for 119 yards on 22 carries for the Marauders. Evans scored on a 3-yard run in the second quarter.
Dylan Carman completed 5 of 10 passes for 36 yards for the Marauders. Fluharty had two catches for 10 yards.
Morrice 64, IAF 6
MORRICE — Morrice opened its 8-man football campaign with a convincing 64-6 victory over International Academy of Flint.
Morrice scored 44 points in less than 15 minutes, opening up a 44-0 lead with 8:11 left in the second quarter. The Orioles led 57-6 at halftime.
No individual statistics were reported.
Fowlerville 22, Corunna 13
FOWLERVILLE — Corunna quarterback Jaden Herrick had 218 yards of total offense and two touchdowns, but Fowlerville topped the Cavaliers Thursday.
Herrick completed 11 of 17 passes for 108 yards. He also ran for 108 yards and a score. Herrick scored on a 76-yard TD run in the first half and completed a 13-yard scoring pass to Tarick Bower in the second half.
Bower had six catches for 60 yards and one TD. Wyatt Bower had three grabs for 25 yards.
Xavier Anderson and Jaden Edington each had five solo tackles for Corunna. The Bower twins had four solo tackles each.
