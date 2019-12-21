ELSIE — Defense has carried Ovid-Elsie’s boys basketball team to a 4-0 start.
The Marauders stayed tough defensively Friday, but also thrived on nine 3-pointers while downing Durand 60-33 to improve to 3-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference heading into the Christmas break.
Senior O-E guard Shayne Loynes scored 17 points, making four 3-ponters, while handing out three assists. Justin Moore had 15 points with 10 rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Aaron Hurst added 10 points with three treys and Adam Barton scored eight points.
The Marauders have yet to give up more than 36 points in a game and have outscored their opponents 241-136.
“One of the things we preach to this group is that they have to buy in to playing defense,” Ovid-Elsie coach Josh Latz said. “We’re so young and we’re just trying to get them to understand what it takes to play and our seniors have done their job for setting the tone.”
Durand (1-3, 0-3 MMAC) was led by 12 points from Austin Kelley and six from Jaylen Jones. Austin Frizzelle had five rebounds.
“(O-E) can definitely hit you quick with their shooting and their pressure,” Durand coach Dave Inman said. “They can separate themselves pretty quickly. We wanted to contain certain guys, but Loynes shot the ball better tonight than he has all year. They hit a lot of 3s tonight. They’re two-time league champs, winning the TVC two years ago and the MMAC last year.”
O-E got off to a 7-2 lead in the early going, but Durand hung tough, getting a 3-pointer from Kelley and buckets from Gabe Lynn and Frizzelle. The Marauders led by just three after the first eight minutes.
But the Marauders unleashed an 18-6 run in the second quarter, highlighted by three 3-pointers — two by Loynes and one by Hurst. Moore scored 12 points in the first half, and the Marauders allowed just three field goals in the first 16 minutes.
Up 28-13 at the break, O-E quickly took a 35-13 lead in the opening moments of the second half as Jackson Thornton scored inside, Hurst nailed another 3-pointer and Moore was good on a point-blank move.
“We were really close with them in the first half and coach Latz had a real good speech at halftime,” Moore said. “And that really motivated us to really turn it into gear.”
The Marauders led 43-21 heading into the fourth quarter and Durand could not get back into the game.
“We’ve been focusing a lot on our shooting and that’s helped a lot with our progress to this point,” Loynes said.
OVID-ELSIE 60, DURAND 33
DURAND (1-3, 0-3 MMAC): Austin Kelley 4 2-2 12, Gave Lynn 1 0-0 2, Kyle Winslow 1 2-4 4, Trenton Boisclair 0 1-2 1, Chandler Cleveland 1 2-4 4, Jaylen Jones 3 0-0 6, Austin Frizzelle 2 0-0 4. Totals: 12 7-12 33.
OVID-ELSIE (4-0, 3-0 MMAC): Shayne Loynes 6 1-1 17, Jackson Thornton 2 0-1 4, Cal Byrnes 1 0-0 2, Adam Barton 1 5-6 8, Kyren Henning 1 0-2 2, Justin Moore 5 4-6 15, Aaron Hurst 3 1-2 10, Dylan Carman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 11-18 60.
Durand 7 6 8 12 — 33
O-E 10 18 15 17 — 60
3-Point Goals: Ovid-Elsie 9 (Loynes 4, Barton 1, Moore 1, Hurst 3). Durand 2 (Kelley 2). Rebounds: Ovid-Elsie (Moore 10). Durand (Frizzelle 5). Assists: Ovid-Elsie (Hurst 4, Loynes 3). steals: Ovid-Elsie (Moore 4).
