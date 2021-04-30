CARSON CITY — Durand defeated Carson City-Crystal twice, 9-2 and 11-5, Thursday.
Devin Freier and Austin Kelley each had two hits in Game 1 for the Railroaders, while Maddon Wells drove in three runs.
Trenton Boisclair was the winning pitcher, pitching four innings and with six strikeouts.
In Game 2, Freier pitched all seven innings, giving up five runs and five hits. He struck out nine.
Freier and Kelley both had two hits with Brock Holek collecting three RBIs and Kelley driving in two runs.
