NEW LOTHROP —Cam Orr and Jackson Knieper picked up their 100th career individual wins as New Lothrop defeated LakeVille 54-20 and Durand 38-30 Friday in Mid-Michigan Activities Conference action.
The Hornets lost a nonconference dual to Alma, 39-30, the No. 2-ranked team in Division 3 by Michigan Grappler.
New Lothrop picked up seven pins against LakeVille from Daven Lockwood (112 pounds), Bryce Cheney (152), Harry Helmick (160), Noah Ruddy (171), Kody Krupp (171), Orr (215) and Isiah Pasik (285). Lockwood, Krupp, Orr and Pasik also won by pinfall against Alma.
Also picking up victories against Alma for New Lothrop were Cheney and Andrew Krupp (140).
Against Durand, Lockwood, Caleb Sharp (125), Andrew Krupp (140), Knieper (145), Cheney, Helmick were victorious, while Orr and Pasik also won via void. Durand had five wins — all pins — from Cameron Bacchus (103), Brock Holek (130), Gaven Brewer (135), Leka Dinaj (171) and Hunter Spaulding (189).
