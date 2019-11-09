WEBBERVILLE — Lansing Christian downed Morrice in straight sets Friday night to claim the Division 4 district championship at Webberville.
The score was reported on the MHSAA website. No further details were available on the game.
Lansing Christian advanced to the Division 4 regional Tuesday at Adrian Lenawee Christian, where the Pilgrims will play the regional hosts.
