CHESANING — New Lothrop’s girls made it two in a row, winning the second Mid-Michigan Activities Conference track and field jamboree with 165 1/2 points Wednesday, holding off second-place Chesaning (145 1/3) for the second straight time.
The remaining field included Ovid-Elsie (1411/3), LakeVille (75 1/2), Durand (53), Byron (32 1/3), Mt. Morris (15) and Montrose (5).
New Lothrop senior Clara Krupp won the 800-meter run (2:32.87), 1,600 run (5:49.69) and 3,200 run (12:57.44). Teammate Ally Andres won the 400 dash in 1:05.93.
New Lothrop’s Hannah Beaucamp won the discus (82-9).
The Hornets also won the 800 relay (Ella Mulcahy, Emma Bishop, Elizabeth Heslip and Andres, 1:54.59) and the 3,200 relay (Klara Mulcahy, Josie Bauman, Andres and Krupp, 11:04.87).
Chesaning featured winners Kyla Jackson (shot put, 32-9 1/4), Makayla Reiber (high jump, 4-10) and Avery Beckman (pole vault, 8-0).
Ovid-Elsie got first-place efforts from Jessica Kozlowski (100 hurdles, 17.70) and the 1,600 relay team of Isabella Loynes, Kaia Spiess, Rachel Spitzley and Aubrey Kurka (4:37.31).
Durand’s winners were Logan Zerka (300 hurdles, 53.36) and Jordyn Lawrence (long jump, 14-4).
The third and final MMAC jamboree is May 24 at Chesaning. An earlier MMAC jamboree, originally slated April 27 at New Lothrop, had been canceled due to threatening weather.
Laingsburg girls split
BATH — The Laingsburg girls split their CMAC track encounters Wednesday, defeating Bath 95-32 but losing to Fowler, 89-44.
Emma Kribs placed first in the 100-meter dash (13.34 seconds), 200 dash (27.99) and 400 relay with teammates Ashley Bila, Hailey Bila and Kyleigh Luna (52.68).
Other winners for the Wolfpack were Lorna Strieff (discus, 87-11) and Hailey Bila (high jump, 5-0).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Chesaning wins another MMAC Jamboree
CHESANING — The Chesaning boys track team captured its second MMAC jamboree victory in as many tries Wednesday, scoring 218 points, well ahead of second-place Ovid-Elsie (110 1/2).
Rounding out the field were Byron (86), Montrose (67), New Lothrop (59), Durand (56), Otisville LakeVille (33 1/2) and Mt. Morris (20).
Levi Maier, Chesaning’s junior standout, won the 800-meter run (2:02.79), the 1,600 run (4:42.62) and the 3,200 run (11:14.38). Maier also anchored the Indians’ victory in the 1,600 relay with Corbin Walker, Henry Hill and Jaden James (3:40.01).
Other first-place finishers for Chesaning were Zach Harlan (100 dash, 11.87), Caleb Walker (110 hurdles, 17.26), Brenden Quackenbush (shot put, 50-8), Jordan Nixon (pole vault, 12-6), Codey Harlan (long jump, 19-1 1/4) and the 800 relay team of Codey Harlan, Nicholas Zamora, Jaylen Anderson and Reese Greenfelder (1:36.21).
Caden Aldrich of Byron won the 200 dash (23.79) and 400 dash (54.82). He also helped the Eagles win the 400 relay with James Miller, Cole Laier and Nathan Webster (45.42).
Durand’s Evan Samson won the high jump (6-4) and the 300 hurdles (43.43).
Ovid-Elsie won the 3,200 relay with Gunner McCreery, Jacob Schaub, Sam Harden and Tryce Tokar (9:06.33).
Laingsburg wins twice
BATH — Laingsburg swept Bath, 78-59, and Fowler, 77-60, Wednesday.
Jack Borgman was first for the Wolfpack in the 100-meter dash (11.61) and had a personal-best in the pole vault at 14-0.
Nolan Gregg was first for Laingsburg in the 800 run (2:17.51) and 3200 run (11:45.97).
Other individual winners for Laingsburg were Alex Brown (200 dash, 24.54) and Caleb Clark (high jump, 6-2).
Laingsburg won the 400 relay in 46.52 (Borgman, Brown, Zach Grandy and Mitchell Yates) and the 800 relay in 1:36.51 (Borgman, Brown, Grandy and Yates).
