CHESANING — Maddie Raley struck out 21 in two games Tuesday as Durand swept Chesaning in softball, 4-1 and 9-0.
Raley struck out 11 in the first game and batted 1-for-2 from the plate. Teammates Jade Garske and Danica Lindemann also hit safely.
Raley fanned 10 in the nightcap and also batted 2-for-4. Garske was 3-for-3, while Karlie DeFrenn homered and joined Avery Gilson with two hits.
Emery Robinson, Hannah Roast and Molly Winston each had one hit for Durand.
Climax-Scotts sweeps Morrice
MORRICE — Morrice fell to 4-2 overall by losing twice to Climax-Scotts Tuesday, 13-4 and 10-4.
Addison Hart batted 3-for-3 and drove in a run for the Orioles in Game 1. Kaylea Munro doubled with two RBIs and Mackenzie Doerner also doubled.
Zoara Brewer pitched all seven innings for the Orioles, giving up 10 hits and one walk while striking out four.
In Game 2, Abi Beem was 3-for-3 for Morrice. Allison Buck batted 2-for-3 with a triple and Sydney Wolff had a double.
Wolff pitched three innings and allowed eight runs with five strikeouts. Beem came on in relief and struck out three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.