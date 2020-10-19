EAST LANSING — Durand senior golfer Emme Lantis placed fourth with a round of 80 and the Railroaders tied for fifth in the team standings Saturday at the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 4 Golf Finals.
Durand shot 389, matching Royal Oak Shrine Catholic at Forest Akers West. Montague won the Division 4 state title with a 343.
Lansing Catholic (370), Michigan Center (371) and Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian (372) also finished ahead of Durand.
Lantis was six shots off the pace of individual state champion Kamryn Shannon of Michigan Center. Jacquelyn O’Neil of Harbor Springs was second at 75 and Sabrina Langerak of Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian shot 79 for third.
It was the second straight All-State performance by Lantis, who finished eighth at last year’s finals with a two-day score of 89-87 for a 176.
Durand also featured senior Madison Raley (101), junior Olivia Holek (104) and senior Kennedy Pawloski (104).
Two Byron golfers, MaryAnn Montgomery and Jana L’Esperance competed as individual qualifiers. Montgomery, a senior, finished 29th by shooting 96. L’Esperance, a junior, tied for 34th after carding 97.
Durand finished 16th as a team at last year’s state finals in Division 4 at Bedford Valley in Battle Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.