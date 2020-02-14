OWOSSO — Fenton defeated Owosso in boys swimming and diving action, 104-74, Thursday.
It was the final home meet of the season for the Trojans and Nathan Gute, an Owosso senior, was honored.
“At the end of the night Owosso senior Nathan Gute was honored with swimming his final lap as an Owosso swimmer in front of a standing room crowd of both Owosso and Fenton parents and swimmers cheering him on,” said Owosso coach Mike Gute.
The Trojans were led by runner-ups Alex Binger, second in the 50-yard freestyle, and Brennen Baran, second in the 100 breaststroke.
