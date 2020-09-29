DURAND — Emme Lantis broke her own school record with a 1-under-par 72 and Durand set a school and conference record 359 while winning Monday’s Mid-Michigan Activities Conference Tournament at Dutch Hollow Golf Course.
The effort also secured the girls MMAC golf title for the Railroaders, who were perfect in conference dual-meet action this fall.
Lantis’s round four days after she had broke her own school record with a 74 Thursday at the Byron Fall Shootout at Hunters Ridge in Howell.
Lantis placed first at Monday’s 18-hole event, while teammate Kennedy Pawloski was second overall with a personal-best 88. Maddie Raley of Durand placed fifth with a 97 and Olivia Holek of Durand shot 102.
Byron, which was second in the team standings, shot 416, led by Jana L’Esperance in third overall at 92. Byron’s MaryAnn Montgomery finished fourth at 95. Lily Miller shot 107 for the Eagles.
Chesaning totaled 492 and featured KellyAnn Rodriguez, who carded a 108.
