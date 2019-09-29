Now that’s more like it!
For a frustrated fanbase that had the kind of week it did, Michigan’s 52-0 victory over Rutgers in Ann Arbor must have been a huge relief. No talk of coaches on the hot seat, players not caring or any other histrionics. Just a plain, old-fashioned dominating performance against a team with far less talent. Exactly what the Wolverines should have done — won convincingly.
Michigan avoided turnovers (mostly), didn’t commit dumb penalties, didn’t cough up the ball, and the defense was dominant Saturday as the Wolverines improved to 3-1 and 1-1 in Big Ten play.
Shea Patterson was 17 for 23 passing for 276 yards, a touchdown and an interception, and also ran in three short TDs. He had time to throw and most importantly, didn’t put the ball on the ground. His lone interception was on a deep throw to WR Nico Collins that was the result of a great play on the ball by the defender. He got the ball to his playmakers and made smart decisions.
Wide receivers Collins and Donovan Peoples-Jones had several nice catches each, which goes to show what they can do when Patterson has time to deliver the ball.
The Wolverines were able to move the ball consistently all day. That’s what happens when you don’t give the ball to the other team four or five times each game. The penalties were mostly absent, with Michigan getting flagged six times for only 35 yards.
The defense was stout, and were only in danger of giving up points on one drive, when the Scarlet Knights drove inside Michigan’s 5-yard line. A fourth-down stop by the Wolverines kept Rutgers out of the endzone, and they wouldn’t threaten to score again.
Most of the starters were done for the day in the third quarter, and backups got valuable reps and playing time, which will be important as the season progresses and injuries begin to mount.
Quarterback Joe Milton was the backup with Dylan McCaffrey out with a concussion. He threw a laser to WR Giles Jackson for a touchdown, and also ran one in himself on a perfectly-executed bootleg. Milton appears to be a solid backup option, judging from his performance Saturday.
So fans are probably feeling better than they were after last week’s debacle in Wisconsin.
And this week’s opponent, No. 14 Iowa, comes into Ann Arbor with a ton of confidence. The Hawkeyes will be a stern test for the Wolverines.
Jim Harbaugh’s squad can get their season back on track with a win over a ranked opponent. They have to. The Wolverines can’t afford another conference loss if they have any hopes of reaching the Big Ten title game in Indianapolis.
After Iowa, the Wolverines travel to Illinois, then to Penn State before hosting Notre Dame.
Next they travel to Maryland, host rival Michigan State, travel to Indiana, and in the regular season finale, host Ohio State.
If the Wolverines can play as well as they showed they’re capable of in the win over Rutgers, they can win this week, and maybe the perception around the program will change.
It’s funny what difference a week makes.
