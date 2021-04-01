BAD AXE — With about a minute left and the outcome well decided, New Lothrop head coach Jim Perry decided to take out his starters and four seniors — Brooke Wenzlick, Emily Gross, Makayla Lienau and Tatjana Clolinger — and embrace in one collective hug near the bench.
They hoped to extend their high school careers a little further in the postseason tournament, but realized it was not to be as Hemlock ended New Lothrop’s season 47-27 in Wednesday’s Division 3 regional championship game.
The Huskies’ trapping defense that induced 23 Hornet turnovers was the difference, according to New Lothrop coach Jim Perry.
“That didn’t allow us to get into our normal offensive sets,” Perry said. “We started well, getting a 6-2 lead early, but they just wear you down with constant pressure. They also had great guard play where you have to respect the drive, but they can also shoot a high percentage from 3. Too many turnovers and not enough offense.”
Lienau said Hemlock’s trapping defense made it difficult for the Hornets to get their offense into high gear.
“We knew they would be a really good trapping team with a lot of pressure, so we made a game plan for that,” Lienau said. “We executed it well but Hemlock is a great team and they played a great game.”
Wenzlick, who eclipsed 1,000 carer points this season and will continue her basketball career at Trine University in Angola, Ind., scored a team-high 15 points for New Lothrop (13-4) with six rebounds and two assists in her final game. She finished her career with 1,254 points and leaves as New Lothrop’s third all-time leading scorer, trailing only Sarah Vincke (1,427) and Sarah Warner (1,286).
Wenzlick ranks eighth on the all-time area scoring list.
“We knew we had to come out with a lot of energy and try to hold it for 32 minutes,” Wenzlick said. “But you’ve got to tip your hat to Hemlock. I mean, we knew they were good shooters and they proved it. They were hitting 3s left and right. Their pressure you don’t see very often.”
Regan Finkbeiner scored 19 points for the Huskies. Chloe Watson added 13 points and had three of the team’s six 3-pointers. Hemlock snapped the Hornets’ seven-game winning streak and improved to 13-8 overall with its seventh straight victory.
“I’m proud of my girls for getting to this point — with the weird, crazy, shortened season,” Perry said. “We played a lot of games in a little bit of time. They came every day to play. We had a great group of seniors and we ran into a tough team that shot really well tonight.”
The Huskies advanced to the Division 3 state quarterfinals against Madison Heights Bishop Foley (10-5) Monday at New Lothrop High School. The winner of that test will play in the state semifinals at Michigan State University’s Breslin Center.
Perry said Hemlock was much tougher than it’s record would suggest.
“They’ve played some tough teams throughout the year and I think they’ve had some injuries throughout and had some players come back in the second half of the season,” he said.
New Lothrop led by four in the first couple of minutes while getting baskets from Wenzlick, Clolinger and Lily Bruff. But Hemlock’s press started to pay dividends in the latter half of the frame, resulting in 10 straight points to take a 12-6 lead into the second quarter.
“We came out of a timeout and we made a few mistakes and they took advantage of it,” Perry said. “Their pressure defense was tough.”
Finkbeiner’s 3-pointer made it 21-9 Hemlock with 3 minutes left in the first half. New Lothrop trailed 22-13 by halftime but Hemlock’s 17-4 third-quarter run gave the Huskies a 39-17 lead entering the final eight minutes.
Wenzlick opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer, cutting the deficit to 19, but New Lothrop never mounted a serious run.
Wenzlick, holding back some tears, said she was grateful she and her team had a chance to play this season in the midst of COVID-19.
“We only had one shutdown, which sucked, but we were grateful we got to make it this far without having any problems with COVID and it’s bittersweet,” she said.
Perry said he was proud of his seniors and also noted the program’s future is bright.
“Brooke Wenzlick is one of the best players I’ve coached and she left it all on the floor tonight making tough shots and handling their pressure,” he said. “They will be missed, but we have a group of girls coming back that will be hungry to get back here.”
New Lothrop scoring: Lily Bruff 2 0-0 5, Chalea Herron 1 0-0 2, Amya Brown 0 1-2 1, Makayla Lienau 0 2-2 2, Brooke Wenzlick 6 2-5 15, Tatjana Clolinger 1 0-0 2.
