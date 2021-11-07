CORUNNA — Jaden Herrick has led Corunna’s football team into the third round of the Division 5 playoffs.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pound senior quarterback — this week’s Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week — entered Friday’s second-round playoff game with 753 passing yards and 10 touchdowns with only two interceptions. He also had rushed for 546 yards and seven TDs.
Beyond those stats, the quarterback/free safety has been a solid leader, according to his father, Corunna football coach Steve Herrick.
“He has started at quarterback every game both his junior and senior years, but his overall maturity and decision-making has definitely improved,” said the coach. “He’s always been a team player. There have opportunities where he could have gotten more stats but he made the right reads and right choices, giving the ball to his teammates and making those decisions. He is an unselfish guy and wants to win more than anything else.”
Corunna (7-4) turned back Armada (7-4) 20-8 Friday to win a Division 5, Region 4 district championship. Herrick passed for 103 yards and three TDs while adding an interception and fumble recovery.
“I think (playing on turf) will help us,” the younger Herrick said before Friday’s playoff game. “We played really well at (Flint’s) Atwood Stadium last week. They had turf and really nice turf. The game we’re playing at this time has turf too … They have a really strong quarterback and they threw the ball really well against Richmond. So we’ll be trying to stop that. We have really strong (defensive backs) also.”
The Cavaliers will play in regional finals on the road against Marine City (11-0), a 49-6 winner over Dundee Friday.
In Corunna’s first-round playoff game at rainy Atwood, the Cavaliers shut out 3-7 Flint Powers Catholic 30-0. Herrick was the team’s leading rusher, darting for 94 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries. Herrick scored on a 38-yard TD run while rolling wide to the right in the third quarter to put the Cavaliers ahead 18-0.
“That was my favorite week by far,” Herrick said. “It felt like a real playoff game. Like last year, we had COVID and obviously everyone made it, but it was uplifting. We made the playoffs for real this year and I think winning that game by the margin that we beat them by, it felt great as a team. It was a statement.”
Corunna’s biggest strength as a team, Herrick said, has been a steady running game.
“I think we can always rely on our running,” Herrick said. “And then our defense is also getting to be pretty solid. We got our first shutout last week and it was in the first round of the playoffs. So it came at a great time.”
Being aggressive and hitting hard have been the keys for Corunna’s success, he said.
“We just needed to be aggressive. Our coach told us that all week,” Herrick said. “Come out and hit them. Tell them how the game is going to go. Don’t let them dictate.”
One of the biggest regular-season wins for the Cavaliers was a 20-17 road victory over state-ranked Ortonville Brandon. Herrick was part of two big plays, including throwing a TD pass for the win. Brandon, ranked No. 10 in Division 4 at the time, fell to 5-2.
“I had a pick-6 in the second quarter (a 1-yarder) and then we had Wyatt and Tarick (Bower) caught the two little passes at the end,” Herrick said. “It only took us two passes to score against Brandon on that last drive. Wyatt got the last one. It was just a quick, simple hitch route (43 yards with 3:09 left in the game) — and he obviously had the speed to get around people. So he made it happen.”
As a quarterback, Herrick gets the call for each play after quickly talking to his father on the sidelines.
“In the press box, we have coach (Jeff) Sawyer up there and we’ll let him know how the formations look. My dad calls all the plays. We, obviously, have a great connection because he’s my dad. But yeah, it’s worked pretty well.”
The quarterback said having his dad as coach is a positive thing.
“It is an advantage,” Jaden Herrick said. “After that day of the game, we kind of settle down with family. And then once the week starts up again, my focus is back on the game.”
The quarterback said Corunna’s football team has grown up in a hurry this fall.
“Our team was pretty young starting out,” Herrick said. “We only had two or three returning starters from last year. We had to work with that and I think the longer we went on through the season, we felt better as a team and I think we’re showing that now on the field — how close we are together.”
As a junior last season, Herrick helped 5-4 Corunna post playoff victories over Birch Run (57-6) and Richmond (27-10).
Herrick has competed in track and field and baseball at the varsity levels as well. He was a state qualifier in the 110-meter hurdles. He also played varsity baseball as a freshman as a center fielder.
Herrick said his college plans are undecided; Grand Valley State and Michigan State are two possibilities among others. He hasn’t ruled out playing football at the collegiate level and plans to pursue a degree in business.
Maintaining a 3.8 GPA, Herrick is a member of the National Honor Society.
