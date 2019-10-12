SHEPHERD — Chesaning senior Taylor Gross qualified for the state finals for the third straight year Thursday at the Division 4 golf regional at Maple Creek Golf Course.
Gross made it in as an individual qualifier, shooting a 102. Madde Skeel (102) of Shepherd and Stanton Central Montcalm’s Anna Lake (108) were the other individual qualifiers.
Chesaning finished fifth as a team with a stroke total of 473.
Maggie Gross (116), Kaitlyn Farrar (129) and KellyAnn Rodriguez (126) were Chesaning’s other scorers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.