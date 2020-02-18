LAINGSBURG — Senior Laingsburg guard Connor Thomas really is all about the team.
“As long as our team’s successful, I’m fine with whatever my performance is like,” Thomas said.
His selfless approach to the game hasn’t gone unnoticed, as Laingsburg head coach Dan Morrill praised Thomas’ contributions.
“Connor is an unbelievably selfless young man and a coach’s dream,” said Morrill. “All he does is work hard and has put the team in front of himself all year. He is deserving of a starting role.”
Thomas said he is more than happy in his current role on the team as a sort of spark-plug off the bench.
“I like being kind of being like the sixth man,” he said. “I’ve always been kind of an off the ball guard and I think (playing off the bench) fits my play style super well.”
Thomas has been a part of Laingsburg basketball all four years, starting at the freshmen level before working his way up to varsity.
“(Junior varsity) was good for me and that’s where my game started to improve,” he said. “Last year I didn’t see the floor very much because I missed eight games with a hip injury. But this year I’m back and I’d say it’s going pretty good.”
Thomas has proven to be a key role player for the Wolfpack. In a crucial game against Central Michigan Athletic Conference rival Potterville last Friday, Thomas was the second-leading scorer for the Wolfpack — scoring 13 points off the bench in a 76-74 win.
Thomas said that performance was one of his favorites of his high school career, but not surprisingly, his goals for the remainder of the year have nothing to do with his stat line.
“Our big goal is to win the conference and win the districts,” he said “We need to win out then see what happens (for the conference) and winning districts is something we definitely feel like we can do.”
After graduation Thomas is planning on attending Lansing Community College for two years and then transferring to Central Michigan University.
He’s not sure what he will study, but he does know that athletics will continue to be a part of his life.
“I always plan on continuing to play pickup ball and maybe like slow-pitch softball when I’m older, but nothing real competitive at the collegiate level,” he said.
