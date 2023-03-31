ELSIE — Talan Parsons will remember his final match of the 2022-2023 wrestling season for many years to come.
It came in the MHSAA Divison 3 113-pound title match at Ford Field and was his only taste of defeat as a junior.
The fact that Parsons fell 2-1 to an opponent he had beaten earlier in the winter made it even tougher to swallow.
Parsons opened the state finals with three consecutive pins — beating Napoleon’s Aiden Bocanegra in 1:07, Mason County Central’s Hunter Sanford in 3:18 and Clinton’s Braylon Long in 3:04. But then came the finals, and Parsons, who had topped Dale Gant of Grand Rapids Catholic Central 10-4 in the regional finals could not find his offensive mojo.
“Honestly I didn’t wrestle very well,” Parsons said. “I didn’t finish any of my takedowns. I got to the kid’s legs a couple of times but I just didn’t finish any of my takedowns. It would have been a completely different match if I could have finished the takedowns. But it was just the way it happened to be. It’s not the way I wanted it.”
But one can’t discount the merits of Parsons’ 50-1 season. With no state titlists to compete with, he still delivered the best season of anyone else in the Argus-Press area bar none.
Parsons was a dominating force at 113 pounds and he plans to come back as good as ever next season. The MMAC, district and regional champion said he plans to use his finals loss as motivation for bigger and better things ahead.
“I’ve got to go undefeated (next year) and win the title,” Parsons said. “I’ve got to work hard and stay focused and get super ready for next year … and put in as much work as I possibly can so I’ll be able to.”
In some senses, Parsons’ 50-1 record trumped the 37-1 mark he had as a sophomore — which included a state title at 103 pounds.
“I think this year I had a little more competition,” Parsons said. “Me and (teammate) Cole Workman went out to the DCC (Detroit Catholic Central) Invitational and that was definitely some of our best competition out there. … The DCC Invitational was probably my best tournament.”
The Ovid-Elsie junior won the 113-pound weight class there in early January, edging Simon Dominguez of Detroit Catholic Central, 1-0, in the finals.
Parsons says he hasn’t yet decided on which college he will attend once he graduates from high school — a date still more than a year away — but he said he hopes to continue his wrestling career.
“I hope to wrestle in D-1,” Parsons said.
2023 ARGUS-PRESS
ALL-AREA WRESTLING TEAM
FIRST TEAM
106 — Quinton Everett, Chesaning, So.
A first-time All-Area first-teamer, Everett finished third in the state in Division 3 at 106 pounds. The sophomore posted a season record of 44-4 season and won Mid-Michigan Acitivities Conference and regional individual titles.
113 — Talan Parsons, Ovid-Elsie, Jr.
A three-time All-Area first-teamer, two time Wrestler of the Year and one-time state champion, Parsons has an unimpeachable resume. In 2022-23, he went 50-1 season, snagging MMAC, district and regional crowns. His only loss came in the Division 3 state championship match, where he lost on points to Dale Gant of Grand Rapids Catholic Central, 2-1.
120 — Daven Lockwood, New Lothrop, Sr.
Lockwood completed the All-Area quadfecta in his senior season, having been named a first-teamer in each of his four seasons on the mat. This year, he reached the state championship match but lost 10-9 to Grass Lake’s Wesley Edie. Lockwood compiled a 30-7 record which included a state runner-up finish as well as a regional title, though he did place second at this year’s MMAC individual tournament to Durand’s Cameron Bacchus.
126 — Marlon Graham, Laingsburg, So.
Graham finished 34-11 as a sophomore, winning a GLAC/CMAC title at 126 pounds. He went 2-2 at the Division 3 districts
132 — Dalton Birchmeier, New Lothrop, So.
Birchmeier came down a bit from his state runner-up finish at 130 pounds in 2021-22, but still makes his second All-Area first team as a sophomore. Birchmeier placed eighth in the state at 132 pounds in Division 4, compiling a 31-16 personal record, winning MMAC and district titles and placing third at regionals.
138 — Aden Baynes, Laingsburg, Sr.
In hist last hurrah, Baynes broke through to All-Area first-team status after three years on the B squad. He posted a 46-3 record and won, GLAC/CMAC, district and regional titles at 138 pounds.
144 — Parker Noonan, New Lothrop, Sr.
An All-Area second teamer last season, Noonan placed third in the state in Division 4 at 144 pounds and finished with a 37-12 season record this year. He was a regional runner-up finisher and took third in the MMAC.
150 — Decklan Davis, Corunna, Sr.
Davis finished seventh in the state at 150 pounds in Division 3 and boasted a 50-8 record as a senior. He was third at regionals and in the Flint Metro League finals.
157 — Xavier Anderson, Corunna, Sr.
Bursting into the first team after two straight All-Area second team selections, The Cavalier senior placed sixth in the state in Division 3 at 157. Anderson compiled a 53-8 record, won a regional championship and finished third in the Flint Metro League finals.
165 — Darrin Alward, Durand, Sr.
Undefeated until the state finals, Alward ultimately took two losses at Ford Field to finish finished fourth in Division 3 at 165 pounds. His final record was 45-2 season record. He was also a regional and MMAC champion en route to his third straight All-Area first team selection.
175 — Colton Symons, New Lothrop, Jr.
Symons jumped up from All-Area honorable mention to first team as a junior. He placed fifth in the state in Division 4 at 175 pounds, posting a 39-10 record. Symons placed third at regionals and was MMAC champion.
190 — Mikey Brooks, Laingsburg, Sr.
The GLAC/CMAC champion at 190 pounds, Brooks finished his senior season with a 39-6 record. He placed fourth at the Division 3 regionals to earn a trip to Ford Field, where he went 1-2. Brooks was an All-Area first-teamer at 189 pounds last year.
215 — Cameron Doody, Perry, Jr.
Another honorable mention to first-teamer, Doody compiled a 36-7 record while reaching the state finals at Ford Field. Doody, a junior, was a regional champion and went 1-2 at the finals.
285 — Grayson Orr, New Lothrop, Sr.
For the second year in a row, Orr was a state runner-up at Ford Field, despite moving from the 215 pound-weight class, up to 285. This year, he lost in the finals due to injury default, giving him a 38-3 as a senior. Orr was an MMAC, district and regional champion.
SECOND TEAM
106 — Blake Wendling, New Lothrop, So.
Wendling posted a 29-14 season. He finished second to Chesaning’s Everett at the MMAC finals, before a regional runner-up effort and a berth at the state finals. The sophomore finished 1-2 at Ford Field.
113 — Hunter Wolf, New Lothrop, So.
Wolf compiled a 25-14 record as a sophomore. He finished third at the MMAC finals behind Ovid-Elsie’s Parsons and Ethan Trumble of Mt. Morris before capturing a district title .
120 — Jackson Porter, Perry, Jr.
Porter went 32-11 and qualified for the state finals, going 1-2 at Ford Field. He placed fourth at the regionals.
126 — Avynn Dilts, Owosso, Jr.
Dilts compiled a 30-13 season record and finished fourth at the Flint Metro League finals.
132 — Gaven Brewer, Durand, Jr.
Brewer posted a 26-13 record this winter. He was the MMAC runner-up at 126 pounds (to Otisville LakeVille’s Jon Huggler) but primarily wrestled at 132 pounds.
138 — Caleb Sharp, New Lothrop, Sr.
After two seasons as an All-Area first teamer, Sharp slides to the second team in 2022-23. He finished 32-14 as a senior, qualifying for the state finals and placing sixth after a second-place finish at regionals.
144 — Reed Vanwormer, Perry, Jr.
The junior went 21-13 and was a state qualifier after placing third at regionals.
150 — Drew Alward, Durand, So.
The sophomore earned his second-consecutive All-Area second team selection after posting a 38-16 record and advancing to the state finals following a fourth place finish at regionals.
157 — Jack Borgman, Laingsburg, Jr.
Borgman compiled a 32-15 season as a junior. He placed third at the GLAC/CMAC finals and lost his first two matches at regionals.
165 — Dayne Zeeman, Corunna, So.
Zeeman posted a 33-16 record and reached the individual state finals this year. The sophomore placed fourth at districts and regionals.
175 — Caleb Boettcher, Laingsburg, Sr.
Boettcher delivered a 33-15 record as a senior. He placed third at the GLAC/CMAC finals before going 0-2 at districts.
190 — Joe Torres, New Lothrop, Sr.
A second-teamer last season, Torres finished second in the MMAC at 190 pounds and fourth at districts and regionals en route to a 22-11 record for the season. He reached the state meet but went 0-2 at Ford Field.
215 — Cole Noonan, New Lothrop, Jr.
Noonan was a regional qualifier and posted a 24-19 record. The junior was 1-2 at the individual regionals.
285 — Carter Schlaack, Laingsburg, Sr.
Schlaack finished 30-13 as a senior. He fared 2-2 at the district tournament.
HONORABLE MENTION
Sebastian Wells, Durand, So. (22-19); Cameron Bacchus, Durand, Jr. (34-5); Ty Fielder, Durand, Sr. (33-12); Ethan Schneedburger, Laingsburg, Fr. (32-12); Seth Sivak, Laingsburg, Jr. (39-11); Tyler Dewley, Owosso, Sr. (29-17); Luke Follet, Ovid-Elsie, Sr. (32-14); Maddisyn Miller, Ovid-Elsie, Jr. (16-5); Cole Workman, Ovid-Elsie, Jr. (36-3).
