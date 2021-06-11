SAGINAW TWP. — Bad Axe junior midfielder Lily Boyle scored two straight long-range, top-shelf goals to erase an early deficit and help the Hatchets pick up a 2-1 victory over Laingsburg in Thursday’s Division 4 regional championship game at Saginaw Valley Lutheran High School.
Bad Axe (21-1-1) advanced to the Division 4 state semifinals against Royal Oak Shrine (13-3-1) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Troy Athens High School.
“It just wasn’t our day,” Laingsburg head coach Graham Lockwood said. “It was a great effort though. A wild run. It was awesome.”
Laingsburg got the early lead with 17:40 left in the first half as senior striker Grace Graham put the Wolfpack ahead 1-0 with her 39th goal of the season.
“Grace Graham made a great run and got a great ball from Emilie St. Amour, who made a play over the top,” Lockwood said. “They were trying to counter them and we got them on that one.”
Graham said it was a case of teamwork paying off.
“We had talked about playing over their defenders because we thought that that would be the best way to score,” Graham said. “We did that when the opportunity came up. The goalie didn’t have it fully in her hands.”
However, that lead proved to be short-lived. Boyle tied the game less than 6 minutes later as her high shot eluded the reach of Laingsburg keeper Abby Kirkbride.
Then with 2:15 left in the half, Boyle struck again, with another long-range shot that was perfectly placed.
Bad Axe head coach Matt Varner said Boyle has had an outstanding season and performed well again Thursday. The goals were her 18th and 19th of the season.
“Lily was just on fire,” Varner said. “She scored from about 40 yards out on one of them. She’s our leading goal scorer.”
Lockwood said Bad Axe’s two deep goals could have been stopped.
“That was part of our game plan, shut down their midfielders,” Lockwood said. “We knew they were going to take some shots from the outside, from deep. We just made two miscues defensively. We didn’t identify who was on the ball. We knew who their two good playmakers were in the middle were.”
Laingsburg nearly tied the game twice in the second half off shots by Graham. One was deflected by the Bad Axe goalie and nearly crossed the line for a goal. Then, with a little more than 5 minutes left, Graham’s shot from the right endline hit the near post.
“I thought someone would be there if I didn’t hit the post,” she said. “So it was unlucky — but we were taking every chance we could.”
Lockwood said he thought for sure, Laingsburg had the game tied up.
“Grace hit the post, their goalie parried one to the side and I thought we were going to get one there, late.” Lockwood said.
Bad Axe dominated the first half and had to hold on in the second half. Laingsburg outshot the Hatchets 4-2 in the final 40 minutes.
Lockwood said it was still a season to remember and added that he will miss his seven seniors dearly.
“I’ve known them for four years now, we missed out on last year, but still, I know them very well,” Lockwood said. “And I’m going to miss them. It was a great group.”
Graham said she was grateful to have the opportunity to play soccer in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a fun season and I’m glad that we got to have it,” Graham said. “This is my favorite soccer team that I’ve played on in a while. So I’m glad that it lasted as long as it did.”
