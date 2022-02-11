PERRY — Laingsburg had defeated Perry 51-25 in a head-to-head wrestling battle in January.
Thursday, with the Division 4 team district championship on theh line, the Wolfpack downed the Ramblers again but this time the score was much tighter.
Nursing a six-point lead with two weight-classes remaining, Laingsburg’s Aden Baynes applied the district title clincher, pinning 135-pound foe Grace Spiess in 24 seconds.
Baynes, now 27-3, said his adrenaline was pumping hard entering his match. And the closeness of the score made the rush even greater, he said.
“Oh ya, it’s extra fun and it makes it 10 times more exciting,” Baynes said. “I wanted to finish it off, seal the deal.”
The Ramblers made it closer when Reed Vanwormer captured a 35-second pin in the final bout but Laingsburg captured a 40-34 victory … and its third team district championship in the last four seasons.
Laingsburg moves on to the regional semifinals next Wednesday vs. Madison Heights Bishop Foley. The site and time have yet to be announced by the MHSAA.
Laingsburg head coach Shawn Baynes said he didn’t expect Thursday’s district title to be easy and his gut instinct was correct.
“No, I didn’t expect it to be easy,” the Laingsburg coach said. “Last time we beat them by 25, we beat two of their ranked kids with my unranked kids. So I didn’t expect that to happen again. And it didn’t. So I kind of expected it to be within one match in the dual … Aden’s pin was a big one.”
Shawn Baynes said his team did an excellent job of limiting Perry’s bonus points.
“That’s where we saved it,” Baynes said. “Our kids who are young didn’t get pinned. And most of them didn’t give up any major or bonus points.”
Perry captured four pin victories in the finals — from 145-pounder Seth Grooms (1:46), 119-pounder Jackson Porter (5:29), 130-pounder Kyle Konopaska (2:40) and Vanwormer (140).
Laingsburg got five pins in the finals — thanks to 152-pounder Kyle Boettcher (2:43), 171-pounder Mikey Brooks (53 seconds), 112-pounder Gabby Motz (18 seconds) and 125-pounder Marlon Graham (3:43).
Motz’s pin was a crucial one, giving Laingsburg a 28-16 lead with five weight classes remaining.
“I went into it thinking it’s all about bonus points,” Motz said. “I mean the more pins we get the better. I didn’t want to wind up with a tech or even a major decision.”
Motz improved her season record to 29-11. She has 95 career victories at Laingsburg. But the team district championship was special.
“It just feels really good, ending out my senior year with another district championship,” Motz said. “I have a lot of team support. I love my team.”
The Wolfpack’s Sean Divine collected a 13-4 major decision victory over Cameron Doody at 215 and Laingsburg won unopposed at 189.
Perry’s Landon Lozata captured a 13-3 major decision win at 103 over Alex Grandy. The Ramblers also picked up decision wins from Aaron Seward at 160 (8-2) and Jesse McClure at 285 (7-3).
Perry head coach Jason Spiess said his team wrestled much better the second time around.
“We were hoping to win it,” Jason Spiess said. “We had a couple of guys who got pinned who shouldn’t have. And we had a couple of guys who should have pinned and ended up winning by points. But it was a great effort.”
Laingsburg opened the night with a quick, 74-6 victory over Bath. The Wolfpack won eight matches unopposed as Bath was outmanned. Winning by pin for the Wolfpack were Wyatt Stanfield (285) and Miguel Ramirez (125) while Aden Baynes won by technical fall.
Perry had turned back Byron, 48-21, in its district semifinal. The Ramblers cashed in on six unopposed victories and got pins from Grooms (140), Doody (215) and Grace Spiess (130).
Byron got pins from 152-pounder Hunter Skrbec, 215-pounder Austin Cole and 285-pounder Matt Johnson .
